Fans of the Detroit Pistons are growing in excitement about their team's potential playoff success after their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Detroit is enjoying a strong campaign as one of the best teams in the entire league. They pulled off an overtime win over Cleveland, who has been making its way up the East standings with a solid stretch of games.

Fans came in droves to react to the game, hoping for a better showing while being positive about the win. Here are some of their reactions.

“Epic win! Both teams stepped up. The Cavs didn’t have Donovan Mitchell and a few others, while our Pistons still miss Isaiah Stewart,” one fan said.

“I didn't enjoy going to OT against a shorthanded Cavs team. BUT… at the same time we've gotten our fill of wins while we were shorthanded. Boys battle when it matters. And those who battle harder get the win. #DetroitBasketball,” another remarked.

“Celebrate the win, but stay locked in. every dub is proof that preparation met opportunity. stack them up, stay humble, and keep building the scoreboard only tells part of the story. the grind continues,” one commented.

“WHAT A COMEBACK WIN,” one replied.

“Got the win and JB benched Levert for Sasser, I prayed for times like these,” a fan said.

How Pistons played against Cavaliers

Pistons fans can want more from their team after beating the Cavaliers. Nonetheless, the playoff ceiling remains high for them.

Five players scored in double-digits for Detroit in the win. Jalen Duren dominated with a performance of 33 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. He shot 11-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from the free-throw line. Cade Cunningham came next with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Ausar Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds, Ronald Holland II put up 12 points and three rebounds, while Tobias Harris provided 11 points and six steals.

Detroit improved to a 44-14 record on the season, boasting the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games above the Boston Celtics and seven games above the New York Knicks.

The Pistons will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Orlando Magic as tip-off will take place on March 1 at 6 p.m. ET.