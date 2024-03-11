The NFL's legal tampering period began quickly with multiple players agreeing to new deals. One of the first dominoes to fall was former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse, who agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, it turns out that the Pittsburgh Steelers were very aggressive in an attempt to land Morse, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Morse was with the Kansas City Chiefs and most recently with the Bills but was released before free agency began. He took visits with both the Steelers and Jaguars before deciding to head to Jacksonville and be a big piece of the offensive line with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. The Jaguars also acquired Mac Jones in a trade with the New England Patriots on Sunday.
As far as the Steelers go, they have also been busy and are expected to sign Russell Wilson to a deal after the Denver Broncos released him. Wilson took a visit to Pittsburgh and was also linked to the Steelers as a landing spot, and now it is going to come to fruition.
Morse spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chiefs before spending the past five with the Bills and made the Pro Bowl in 2022. It's a tough blow for the Steelers with Morse staying in the AFC, but at least the team was aggressive in an attempt to beef up the offensive line.