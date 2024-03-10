As the NFL off-season is off into a full swing, a huge trade was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN as New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was in the news earlier that the Patriots would field trade offers for the former first round pick out of the University of Alabama.

In terms of trade compensation, it is expected that the Jaguars had the best offer which is a sixth-round pick for the former Patriots starter according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Jones now returns to his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida where it is expected he will be the backup to University of Clemson product Trevor Lawrence.

Jones is 18-24 as a starter with the Patriots and had a tumultuous stint in New England to say the least. Now he has a fresh start with a different organization, this time in his hometown and where he played high school football.

A move inevitable for Jones and the Patriots?

Last season with New England, Jones threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 11 games as while he was mostly the starter, there were instances where quarterback Bailey Zappe was brought in after sluggish outings. Since the new league year doesn't begin until Wednesday and that Jones needs to pass a physical, the trade has not been finalized and processed as of yet.

After being drafted with the 15th overall pick in 2021 and the seasons that followed, it seems that the Patriots want to start anew as they have moved on from long-time and legendary head coach Bill Belichick. With the team having the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, they could look to draft their quarterback of the future.

While people will question why the Jaguars will trade for Jones, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has seemingly cracked the code. He reported that usual backup C.J. Beathard has been “banged up” and that now they have a healthy option as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart for Jacksonville.

As for the Jaguars, they now have a young, 25-year old backup who has had experience starting in the league under harsh pressures. However, there should not be a quarterback controversy as the former first overall pick in Lawrence will start and play every game barring an injury.