Russell Wilson is going to start a new chapter of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers amid the looming 2024 NFL free agency, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
“Sources: Former #Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to sign with the #Steelers when the league year begins,” Rapoport posted on X. “He recently visited PIT, along with the #Giants. With Denver paying most of the $39M this season, it’s a cheap starting QB option to compete with Kenny Pickett.”
Wilson also made it clear where he's headed next by releasing a video that shows Steelers fans and the Steelers logo.
Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers pic.twitter.com/0U4Q2sRtXs
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 11, 2024
Wilson reportedly talked with the Steelers and the New York Giants last week, but apparently ultimately decided to take his talents to Pittsburgh. Although the Steelers still have Kenny Pickett, whom Wilson is said to be going to compete against for the starting role, it's not hard to imagine the Super Bowl-winning quarterback ending up with the QB1 job. Pickett hasn't been very effective for Pittsburgh so far, even getting benched for Mason Rudolph in the 2024 NFL playoffs.
That being said, Wilson also did not have the type of overall performance with the Broncos that Denver expected him to have when they acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks via a blockbuster trade in 2022. In two seasons with the Broncos, Wilson went just 11-19-0 as a starter and racked up 6,594 passing yards and 32 touchdowns against 19 interceptions on a 63.3 percent completion rate.
In Pittsburgh, Wilson will be operating with an offense that finished the 2023 NFL season ranked just 28th in the league with 17.8 points per game and just 25th with 187.8 passing yards per outing.