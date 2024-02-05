We might now know why the Commanders stayed away form Mike Vrabel

The Washington Commanders and new general manager Adam Peters decided to hire Dan Quinn as the next head coach of the team, and some questioned why Mike Vrabel was not in contention for the job. An NFL executive had an interesting observation regarding Adam Peters' relationship with Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon and how that could have played into the Commanders passing on Mike Vrabel.

“The Commanders passed on Vrabel because of Ran Carthon,” An NFC executive said, via The Athletic. “He fired (Vrabel). Adam Peters was not going to hire the coach that his friend just fired. That's how this works sometimes.”

Eventually, Peters and the Commanders decided to go with Dan Quinn, and experienced head coach who nearly won a Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons to pair with a first-time general manager. The pairing will be tasked with building the Commanders, and likely finding a quarterback of the future either this offseason or soon after that.

Regarding Vrabel, he is an established coach as well, and had a high reputation after his stint with the Titans. However, it is possible that he would have wanted more control than other head coaching candidates. For a first-time general manager in Peters, that might not have been a good mix.

Regardless, the Commanders now move on to try to build a winner with Peters and Quinn leading the way. It is a crucial offseason ahead as Washington holds the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft with a highly-touted quarterback class coming in as rookies in 2024.