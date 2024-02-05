The Commanders have a new addition to their coaching staff.

The Washington Commanders have a new man to take care of their offense, beginning in the 2024 NFL season. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been reportedly hired by the Commanders to be their offensive coordinator per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator, per league sources.”

Kingsbury was initially linked to the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator job, but he took his name out and is now going to start over in the NFL with the Commanders. It can be recalled that Kingsbury coached the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022 before returning to college to serve as a senior offensive analyst fo the USC Trojans.

With his ties to USC football, it is inevitable that people will link the Commanders as a potential landing spot for USC product and star signal-caller Caleb Williams. The Commanders will be picking high in the upcoming NFL Draft, as they are second in the order, just behind the Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 pick (via the Carolina Panthers) and are widely speculated as a team that will take Williams.

In any case, the Commanders are looking forward to Kingsbury helping Washington's offense get out of a rut. In the 2023 NFL regular season, the Commanders went just 4-13 and ranked 25th in the entire league with just 19.4 points per game and 24th with only 312.8 total yards per contest.

In Washington, Kingsbury will be teaming up with Dan Quinn, who has just been named recently as the new head coach of the NFC East division franchise.