Which players should the Commanders trade for?

Following a disappointing 2023 NFL season marked by a 4-13 record and a failure to reach the playoffs, the Washington Commanders are at a critical juncture. As they gear up for the 2024 NFL offseason, the Commanders have a crucial opportunity to reshape their roster through strategic trades and acquisitions. Here, we'll assess the team's performance in the 2023 season, pinpoint areas in need of improvement, and advocate for two standout players that the Commanders should pursue through trades to bolster their lineup.

Commanders' 2023 Season

The Washington Commanders' 2023 NFL campaign was characterized by inconsistency and subpar performances. They finished their campaign in a last-place finish in the NFC East. With their offense struggling to find momentum and the defense grappling with containment issues against opponents, the Commanders faced glaring deficiencies across various positions. This was particularly true in the trenches and their secondary. Their campaign eventually led to the ouster of Ron Rivera and the entry of new head coach Dan Quinn.

Offseason Considerations

The Commanders' offseason agenda hinges significantly on their handling of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They face the choice of either retaining the selection to secure talents like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams or leveraging it for substantial returns in trade deals.

Should the Commanders opt to draft a quarterback with the second pick, attention will turn to the potential trade of Sam Howell. Despite showing promise during his sophomore year, Howell's performance fell short of justifying the team's investment in a premier QB prospect.

Furthermore, Washington may explore trade options for wide receiver Dyami Brown. His role in the offense has been limited and enters the final year of his rookie contract. As we said, however, one of the main priorities for the Commanders would be improving their defense.

Here we will look at the two best players the Washington Commanders must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Charvarius Ward, CB

To fortify their league-worst pass defense, the Washington Commanders could target an expiring contract for either a pass-rusher or cornerback. One potential option is Charvarius Ward from the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington's secondary requires immediate reinforcement. Sure, the 49ers already acquired assets from Washington, including a 2024 third-round pick for Young. However, they also face salary cap constraints. A feasible scenario could involve the Commanders returning their third-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for Ward. This could benefit both franchises.

San Francisco may not readily part with Ward, though. That's given his stellar performance as the team's top cover corner in 2023. He limited opposing quarterbacks to a mere 64.5 passer rating in coverage. However, with Ward entering the final year of his contract and carrying a hefty $17.9 million cap hit, any deal could be on the table.

In theory, Washington could absorb some of the remaining $17.2 million dead money on Ward's contract. That would lighten San Francisco's cap load. With ample cap space, the Commanders could secure a premier cornerback in the process.

Matthew Judon, EDGE

After trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young, Washington may explore adding veteran talent to bolster its pass rush. Possessing the No. 2 draft pick, Washington is positioned to negotiate for veteran players to accelerate their rebuilding efforts. This makes Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots an intriguing prospect. Judon will enter the final year of his contract. He endured a truncated 2023 season due to a torn biceps. Sure, the Patriots' demands for a possible deal remain uncertain. That said, Judon's recent injury might lower the acquisition cost for the Commanders.

Matthew Judon suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 of the season. Seven weeks later. he still leads the Patriots in sacks (4). New England needs to re-sign him and not let him walk. He IS the pass rush. pic.twitter.com/FmRzda1Dql — Pierce Downey (@patsdowney) November 20, 2023

Despite concerns about Judon's age and injury, his track record showcases impressive seasons. These include 15.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss (TFL), and 28 quarterback hits in 2022. That performance earned him Pro Bowl recognition for the fourth consecutive year.

Moreover, Judon's familiarity with the region, having played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2016 to 2020, adds allure to the potential trade. His modest $6.5 million salary for 2024 also contrasts favorably with Sweat's $20.9 million due next season.

Securing Judon wouldn't require a significant financial commitment. His veteran presence could prove invaluable. At his peak, Judon has the potential to significantly impact Washington's defense.

Looking Ahead

As the Washington Commanders navigate the complexities of the 2024 NFL offseason, strategic trades and acquisitions loom large. They have a dire need to revamp their roster following a disappointing 2023 season. As such, the Commanders are poised to make decisive moves that could reshape their fortunes. By targeting players like Charvarius Ward and Matthew Judon, Washington aims to shore up its defense and inject experience and talent into key positions. The potential acquisitions of Ward and Judon signal the Commanders' commitment to addressing critical areas of concern while leveraging their resources judiciously. As the offseason unfolds, Commanders fans will be on Washington as they seek to execute these transformative transactions and chart a new course toward success in the upcoming NFL season.