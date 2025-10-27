The Utah Mammoth have kicked off their second season with a bang. From a new mascot, new uniforms, and some new on-ice pickups like JJ Peterka, the optimism is high in hockey's newest city. On the ice, Utah's line of young guns has delivered. The Mammoth beat the Jets 3-2 on Sunday thanks to Dylan Guenther's third-period goal, pushing Utah's winning streak to seven games.

Peterka wins the race to a loose puck, finds center Logan Cooley, who then hits Guenther for his seventh point in five games.

Peterka wins the race to a loose puck, finds center Logan Cooley, who then hits Guenther for his seventh point in five games. With just under six minutes to go in the third, the Mammoth leaned on backup goalie Vitek Vanecek to secure the win against the defending Central Division champion Winnipeg Jets.

The Mammoth have gotten elite play out of this line throughout the winning streak. Cooley potted a hat trick against the Blues on Thursday, scored twice more Saturday, and kept a point streak alive with this assist. Cooley, Guenther, and Peterka are three young players who should be together on the Mammoth for a long time.

The Arizona Coyotes ended on a slight uptick, as the team was fighting for playoff contention at the holiday break. They flamed out to end that season, but were competitive in their first year in Utah. Now, with Peterka in tow and a committed fanbase, they are rolling through the early portion of the season.

The Mammoth have not only won seven straight games, but all seven wins are in regulation, and six were against Western Conference opponents. Those facts will be vital when it comes to tiebreakers later in the season. Keeping up the streak will be tough, as the Mammoth stay on the road to face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Can Cooley, Guenther, and Peterka keep up the good vibes as the road trip hits Edmonton?