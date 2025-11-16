The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series for the second year in a row. That won't stop the team from adding talent to the roster, though. With a seemingly unlimited payroll, the Dodgers have been adding all of the best talent in free agency and through the trade market over the last couple of seasons.

Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, and Tanner Scott are a handful of the big-name players they've added over the last two seasons while creating a roster that is looking more and more like a dynasty.

All of those aforementioned acquisitions are pitchers, with the exception being Ohtani, who is a two-way player and an exception because he is the best player in MLB. The investment in arms has paid off, as Los Angeles has been able to weather injuries to the pitching staff, and they showed how dominant the starting rotation could be when at full strength in their championship run.

The team could actually use a couple of bats, though. The offensive core is getting older and has a few holes. Namely, left field is a weak spot. The Dodgers will surely exhaust all resources to fill that spot, so they could pursue a blockbuster trade for Jarren Duran. So what would a deal with the Boston Red Sox look like?

Dodgers' trade proposal for Jarren Duran

Dodgers receive: Jarren Duran

Red Sox receive: Zhyir Hope (Dodgers No, 2), Eduardo Quintero (Dodgers No. 3), Ching-Hsien Ko (Dodgers No. 10), Patrick Copen (Dodgers No. 17)

Despite their brilliance at the major league level, the Dodgers actually have one of the best farm systems in baseball. In fact, they have seven players on MLB.com's top 100 prospect list. Most of their youth is still a ways away from making it to the big leagues, but that could be intriguing for a team like the Red Sox.

Each of the Dodgers' top three prospects is an outfielder, so the team could hold out for a left field upgrade until one of them makes it to the show, but it is more likely that the Dodgers will make another win-now move. Zhyir Hope and Eduardo Quintero are outfielders who rank second and third in Los Angeles' farm system, and they could headline a Duran trade.

Duran made the All-Star Game and was even in MVP conversations in 2024. That year, he led the American League in at-bats, doubles, and triples. Duran took a step back in 2025, but his 13 triples were still a league-high. Duran combines speed on the bases with some legitimate pop in his bat. He is an impressive defensive player as well.

Duran would fit in perfectly with Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. Ohtani breaks a new record seemingly on a weekly basis, Betts is still an elite player, and Freeman always comes up clutch. Duran would bring an influx of athleticism to this group.

The Dodgers are well poised to make a run for a three-peat, and Duran would help ensure they don't regress. The team is deep and has assets to spare, so making a trade for Duran would make tons of sense. Don't be surprised if the rich get richer this offseason.