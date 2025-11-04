The Utah Mammoth made one of the biggest moves of the NHL offseason. The Mammoth traded for JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres. Peterka is set to return to Western New York for the first time since the trade, and he spoke of the success he is having in Utah before the game.

“I think it's credit to the group for welcoming me so well; it felt like home right away. We're having a lot of fun and I think that's the key to our success, is supporting each other on and off the ice and everywhere,” Peterka said, according to Derek Van Diest of NHL.com.

The German-born winger was the No. 34 overall selection by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2020 NHL Draft. He made his first NHL appearance with the team in 2021-22, playing in two games. He would then spend three full seasons with the Sabres. Peterka played in 238 games with the franchise, scoring 67 goals and adding 83 assists.

The forward was then a restricted free agent and traded to Utah, where he signed a contract extension. In his 12 games with the Mammoth, he has found the back of the net four times while adding six helpers. He is currently playing on the second line with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther.

“He's a super skilled player, I think all three of us as a line, we like to play fast. He's a guy that obviously can move and I think the more we're using our speed, it's tough to match. He's been great, he plays the game the right way, is super skilled, he can score, he can make plays and we're jelling well right now,” Cooley said of his linemate.

The Mammoth are 8-4-0 on the year, and are currently in third place in the Central Division after the hot start. Peterka and Utah visit Buffalo on Tuesday night, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Keybank Center.