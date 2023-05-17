Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Dustin Johnson hinted at the reason for his lower back injury ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship.

Johnson, who’s now a member of LIV Golf, revealed he “pulled a muscle in my lower back,” per Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post.

A reporter then asked Johnson if he hurt his back while “lifting up a kid,” to which Johnson responded “Yeah, lifting up a kid, a bigger kid.”

He didn’t elaborate on the matter much further, but he was seemingly making a dirty joke about his wife Paulina Gretzky. Johnson is hoping the injury won’t impact him during the upcoming PGA Championship.

Dustin Johnson recorded a number of impressive achievements during his time on the PGA Tour, including winning PGA Tour Player of the Year (2016). Since joining LIV Golf, Johnson has endured ups and downs. He was the LIV Golf Invitational Series Individual champion in 2022 though.

Johnson, and other former PGA Tour players, faced some backlash after leaving for LIV Golf. Johnson didn’t seem to mind though, even sarcastically joking about the situation back in October.

“I really regret my decision to come here,” Dustin Johnson said, via LIV Golf Latest. “It’s just so terrible. I’m sitting there last night thinking about it, it was really bothering me a lot. Yeah, just can’t get over it.”

Nevertheless, he still has his sights set on winning the PGA Championship , which is set to begin on Thursday, May 18. It projects to be a competitive event with no shortage of talent in the field.