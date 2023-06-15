LIV Golf captain Dustin Johnson was told the league is working on a “full schedule” for 2024, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. This will include staging tournaments with 54 holes, shotgun starts and team competitions, the story said.

The league has seven tournaments left on its schedule this season. It will have its team championship in November in Saudi Arabia.

Johnson also offered his perspective on LIV Golf's recent merger with the PGA Tour. He said he is glad the leagues “are not battling each other anymore.”

“We just don't know what it's going to look like here,” he said. “We'll probably know some more in the next six months, but as of right now everything's just going to stay the same.”

Bryson DeChambeau told Schlabach he spoke with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is the governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment fund that finances LIV Golf, and is confident the project will continue beyond its current season. Specifics are yet to be determined for the future.

“I didn't know what all was going on, but he said a couple of other cool ideas that I think could be interesting for the game of golf,” DeChambeau said.

According to the merger agreement, Al-Rumayyan will be chairman of an entity formed by the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger. The public investment fund will make an initial investment in the new company and have the first right of refusal to make additional investments.

DeChambeau said he feels the leagues will eventually combine into one tour. That could happen after details of the merger are founded.

“I think it'll eventually become like the AFL and NFL combining and then it just comes into one at some capacity,” DeChambeau said. “How that happens, I have no idea. I just know who has the right of refusal and who's the chairman.”