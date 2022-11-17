Published November 17, 2022

Dustin Johnson is a certified winner on the golf course. After winning a handful of tournaments on the collegiate scene, he has translated that success to the professional level. Under his belt, Dustin has won once in the U.S. Open and once in the Masters. While Johnson has found success on the golf course, a lot of personal challenges hounded him off the course. But despite these challenges, his partner in life has stayed with him. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky.

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky was born on December 19, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and iconic actress Janet Jones. Paulina studied at Nightingale-Bamford School. The school is a private, preparatory all-girl school located in New York.

During her teenage years, Paulina already had a lot of potential as a performer. She was accepted into the American School of Ballet. Moreover in 2003, Gretzky sang the song I Will Remember You in the Heritage Classic Weekend held at the Commonwealth Stadium where 57,000 were in attendance. A year later, she sang the Canadian national anthem at the semis contest between Canada and Czech Republic at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey. In 2005, her singing also saw her record a single called Collecting Dust for the soundtrack of MTV’s Laguna Beach.

Aside from singing, Gretzky has also tried her hand at acting. She made her big screen debut in 2000 and appeared in the movie, In God We Trust. Her other movie appearances include Fame, Guns, Girls and Gambling, and Grown Ups 2, where she acted alongside stars Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

Furthermore, Paulina Gretzky is also a successful model. As early as 17 years old, she posed for the cover of the Canadian fashion magazine Flare. Gretzky re-appeared on the cover of the same magazine in its February 2013 edition. Besides Flare, she also graced the covers of Golf Digest magazine, which sparked controversy. Other than modeling for magazines, Paulina also posted a lot on her social media accounts, to which her father reportedly disapproved. Fast forward to today, Paulina returned to social media and posts often on her Instagram account. Her account currently contains 65 posts and holds over a million followers.

Based on reports, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky reportedly met in 2009. Dustin initially met Paulina’s mother, Janet Jones, at a golf event. Janet then invited Dustin over for dinner, which allowed him to meet Paulina. Although the couple met in 2009, they would only start dating four years later.

Paulina and Dustin reportedly started dating in 2013 before the PGA Tour season. As fans noticed, Gretzky was often spotted supporting Johnson in golf events. The couple eventually got engaged on August 18, 2013.

Unfortunately, in 2014, Dustin Johnson was suspended by the PGA Tour for testing positive for cocaine. It came out that he also failed a test for marijuana in 2009 and cocaine in 2012 in addition to the failed 2014 test. Nevertheless, Paulina decided to stay with Dustin. The engaged couple eventually welcomed their first baby in January 2015. They’d welcome their second child two years later. These children are River Jones Johnson and Tatum Gretzky Johnson.

In 2018, the couple’s engagement was on the rocks. Based on reports, Dustin faced cheating allegations for developing an affair with golf fan Yassie Safai. In fact, Paulina reportedly took down all her ties with Dustin on her Instagram account at that time. Fortunately, those cheating allegations and breakup rumors were put to rest after the couple made a celebratory kiss at the Ryder Cup in Paris.

Despite the obstacles, Paulina and Dustin have remained strong. In fact, Dustin confessed that Paulina has been a major supporter of his career. In an interview with People, Johnson claimed:

“She’s such a big supporter of mine … obviously, with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you…I’ve spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else, so all I got to do is worry about golf.”

After a lengthy engagement, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky finally got married in April 2022. The couple’s private wedding took place at Blackberry Farm, which is a five-star hotel in Walland, Tennessee. Since getting married, Gretzky has remained supportive of her husband’s professional golf career. She was present at the recently concluded LIV Golf’s welcome party. She was also spotted kissing and embracing Johnson in celebration of the latter’s squad’s victory at the LIV Golf team championship.

