Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The PGA Championship is set to take place starting on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. As always, the 105th PGA Championship is drawing quite the buzz with some big names in the field. However, LIV golf star Paul Casey withdrew from the event just days before due to a back injury, per the PGA Championship Twitter page.

‘Paul Casey has withdrawn from the 2023 PGA Championship due to injury. Sam Stevens of Wichita, KS, is now in the field.’

After Casey’s withdrawal, Sam Stevens entered the field. Casey received an exemption to be able to compete in the event but will be forced to miss it. He also missed multiple events last year due to an injury before joining LIV, so this isn’t new. Another LIV golfer, Martin Kaymer, withdrew from the event as well.

Paul Casey made a move to LIV golf last July after compiling 15 victories on the DP World Tour and three on the PGA Tour.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

John Daly also withdrew from the event, and Stephan Jaeger was inserted as his replacement, so there have been quite a few changes leading up to the tee-off.

The latest odds have Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler both at +750 to win the event, per FanDuel.

Casey’s best finish was a second-place outcome at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, the event that was won by Collin Morikawa. However, it’s unfortunate that Casey has to back out of this tournament due to an injury, and the 45-year-old Englishmen will work to get back on the course soon.