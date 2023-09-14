The 2023 Ryder Cup is right around the corner, with the tournament set to begin in late September. It's an exciting event that always captivates the attention of the golf world. Receiving the opportunity to see some of the best golfers in the sport on the same team is intriguing to say the least. However, one notable name who won't be apart of the 2023 Ryder Cup is Dustin Johnson. Johnson recently blamed his departure from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf as the reason for not being selected to the tournament.

“I would love to be a part of the team,” Johnson said, via Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post. “But to be honest, I haven't really played that well this year. But have I played well enough to be on the team? Yeah. I didn't have the best year. Was it good enough to make the team? I think so. If I would have been playing on [the PGA Tour], yeah, I would have made the team. Do I think I can help the U.S. team? Absolutely.”

Dustin Johnson blames LIV Golf move for Ryder Cup snub

Although Johnson admitted he hasn't enjoyed the best 2023 season on the could course, he believes he'd be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team if it wasn't for his PGA Tour departure. Johnson probably would help the team. That point is difficult to refute. In the end, the U.S. team is already set and ready for the event, however.

It should be noted that Brooks Koepka, who also joined LIV Golf, was a Captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Dustin Johnson. He's an extremely talented golfer who will surely bounce back at some point. Perhaps he will receive the opportunity to be apart of the Ryder Cup down the road as well.