While the Pacers swung one major deal for Pascal Siakam, Indiana should still remain active in the trade market.

The Indiana Pacers have already made their big move before the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Their fireworks came on January 17th when they elected to trade Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors to acquire multi-time All-Star Pascal Siakam.

BREAKING: The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star F Pascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans will be a third team in deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

While the expectation should not be that the Pacers make another blockbuster deal like that, it would make sense for them to continue to canvas the trade landscape. They are still a very deep team with players that other teams could covet. After trading three first-round picks, the Pacers have reason to deal from their depth and recoup some of that draft capital they sent to Toronto.

But who stands out as potential trade pieces? Perhaps players like Obi Toppin and Buddy Hield could get routed elsewhere ahead of the trade deadline.

Obi Toppin, Forward

Before Pascal Siakam's slashing ability seemed like a great fit for the Pacers alongside Tyrese Haliburton's playmaking and Myles Turner's ability to stretch the floor, Obi Toppin's rim-running seemed like a sound fit for the exact same reasons. Toppin and his camp wanted a fresh start away from the New York Knicks in part because of the logjam at minutes in the frontcourt with Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and even Josh Hart playing some minutes at the four.

Toppin got exactly what he wanted with an offseason trade to the Pacers. He has already started 28 games this season, which is not only a career-high but is also nearly double the amount of starts Toppin had in three seasons in New York (15). He is also averaging a career-high 23.2 minutes per game.

That's great. But with Siakam in the fold, all of a sudden there's now a logjam for minutes in the Pacers' frontcourt. Siakam and Turner are going to start and play the majority of minutes there, but guys like 2023 rookie Jarace Walker, Jalen Smith, and Isaiah Jackson are going to have their say when it comes to playing time too.

The Pacers don't have to trade any of these guys. But if a team is looking to give them a couple of seconds for one of them, that would be a pretty good haul after spending three firsts to bring in Siakam. They could potentially flip those and/or some of their own seconds to get one of those firsts back.

Of those players, Toppin may be the most likely to be dealt. The Pacers have already signed Smith to an extension and used their own draft capital to select Walker and Jackson. They didn't do any of those things to bring in Toppin. He's a name to watch before the deadline.

Buddy Hield, Guard

Remember when Buddy Hield and the Pacers mutually agreed to work together to find a potential trade before the NBA season?

After contract extension negotiations stalled out, Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers have started dialogue to work on finding a potential trade, league sources say. Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/B7H26hxR26 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2023

Well, nothing much has come from that report since. Nothing has changed much with Hield on the court. He's still bombing away at an elite clip (he is averaging seven three-point attempts per game this season) and is hitting a robust 38.8% of those shots.

But, he is on an expiring contract and another Pacers' first-round rookie (Ben Sheppard) is beginning to see some playing time himself. In Indiana's last eight games, Sheppard has played 148 minutes.

Hield is way ahead of Sheppard in minutes in that span, but Sheppard had the reputation of a knockdown shooter coming out of Belmont. With Siakam and an extension for him looming, it seems unlikely that the Pacers will give Hield an extension.

They also already have their replacement for him waiting in the wings in Sheppard. Even if they can't get much for Hield, they should get something for him while they can instead of losing him for nothing.