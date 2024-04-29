Call it the Victor Wembanyama effect.
The NBA and the San Antonio Spurs officially announced that the team will play two regular season games in Paris, France next season. The Spurs will face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, January 23 and Saturday, January 25, 2025. It'll mark the first time the NBA will play two regular season games in the French capital in the same season.
Paris, we’re coming back… with DOUBLE the action!
Spurs🆚Pacers. January 23 and 25, 2025.
NBA Paris Games 2025 presented by @TISSOT
Register your interest at https://t.co/DpiHfbTDER. #NBAParis https://t.co/xze9GGp8KM
— NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2024
The San Antonio/Indiana contests are part of The NBA Paris Games 2025 presented by Tissot and will serve as the Spurs’ fourth and fifth games in France. They previously played two games in Paris (2003 & 2006) and one in Lyon (2006).
French roots for Wemby
The Spurs' best player and generational talent, Victor Wembanyama, was born and raised in the Paris region of Le Chesnay. His basketball roots, including his first taste of pro basketball, are rooted in France with most of those experiences coming in and around Paris.
San Antonio's second-round pick from last summer's NBA Draft, Sidy Cissoko, was also born in France.
“Playing in Paris has been an incredible experience for our organization in the past and we are thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of The NBA Paris Games 2025,” San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford said. “Thanks to our deep international history, we are fortunate to have Spurs fans in France, across Europe and around the world. We are excited to continue to honor that legacy by purposefully connecting and engaging with our fans in France on and off the court.”
The Spurs are a favorite in France. One of the franchise's best-ever players and member of their famed “Big 3” is from the European country. Like with Wembanyama, French journalists once descended upon San Antonio to cover Tony Parker, who owns one of the the clubs Wemby suited up for while playing professionally overseas. Boris Diaw, another former NBA player who hails from France, was vital to the Spurs' most recent NBA championship in 2014. Diaw quickly became a fan favorite in South Texas during his four-plus seasons with the Silver and Black. They are among seven French players who've suited up for the Spurs since 1976.
Spurs shoot-around
Give Boris Diaw a uniform! ⬇️
Boris, doing some work after practice w/Sandro & Malaki, goes to a move #Spurs fans have seen a time or two
Diaw is the GM of French Basketball & has been in town for several days w/leadership from their national team#PorVida pic.twitter.com/o1dPsn45l0
— Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 29, 2024
Rooted in San Antonio, the Spurs have a unique history of engaging with international basketball since joining the NBA. More than 50 international players have played for the franchise, including now three of the iconic players in their history when you add Argentina's Manu Ginobili to Parker and Wembanyama.
The possibility that the franchise would play a couple of games in Paris surfaced earlier in the season. Head Coach Gregg Popovich all but confirmed the news following one of the team's two games in Austin, Texas, in March.
“Well, we're going there,” the longest-tenured coach in the NBA quipped when answering whether he'd rather play a “home” game in Paris relative to other cities.
That same night when the subject was broached with Wembanyama, he gushed about going back home.
“I'm looking forward to it very much. Obviously, it's going to be probably the game of the games,” Wemby said then.
“It's going to be very important for me because, of course, it's me coming back from where I come from, especially might be in my city or around my city so it's going to be very special. It's going to allow me to see my family in the middle of the season, which doesn't happen often so it's great.”