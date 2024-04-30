Scooby-Doo is getting a live-action series adaptation on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Greg Berlanti has been attached to executive produce the series, based on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon. The project currently has a script-to-series order for the streaming platform. If the script, which will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, is received well, Netflix will order it made straight-to-series.
The streaming giant, Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions have not commented since they haven't formally closed a deal.
Appelbaum and Rosenberg previously adapted the anime Cowboy Bebop for Netflix and High Fidelity (based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name) for Hulu will also serve as executive producers through their Midnight Radio with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner. Berlanti will EP with his Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter. Berlanti has been based at Warner Bros. Television for years. The studio also owns Hanna-Barbera.
The many faces of Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo has been adapted into a live-action feature in 2002 with Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Daphne (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Velma (Linda Cardellini) on board the Mystery Machine. Neil Fanning voiced Scooby Doo. The script was written by now DC co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn. The movie earned a worldwide gross of $275.7 million.
The success of the first movie spawned a sequel in 2004, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, with the main cast reprising their roles. The sequel also added Seth Green (Patrick Wisely) and Alicia Silverstone (Heather). It earned a decent $181.2 million worldwide.
A third film was planned but was ultimately canceled. Cartoon Network released its own live-action TV movie with a largely unknown cast at the time with Nick Palatas (Shaggy), Upload's Robbie Ammell (Fred), singer-actress-writer Hayley Kiyoko (Velma) and Kate Melton as Daphne. Scooby was voiced by Frank Welker, who was in the original animated series.
The most recent Scooby-Doo iteration was an animated feature in 2020 with the voices of Will Forte (Shaggy), Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne) and Gina Rodriguez (Velma). Mark Wahlberg (Blue Falcon) and Jason Isaacs (Dick Dastardly) were also in the cast. Welker also provided Scooby-Doo's voice.
Warners' Max recently released an animated spinoff featuring Velma, with the series more geared towards adults. Mindy Kaling executive produced the series and provided the voice of Velma. Fred and Daphne are also in the show voiced by Glenn Howerton and Constance Wu, respectively. The series currently has two seasons and is waiting for an announcement for its third.
The History of Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo was created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears through the animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! for Hanna-Barbera which was then absorbed by Warner Bros. Animation in 2001. Scooby-Doo, a talking Great Dane, along with Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley and Shaggy Rogers, solve mysteries which involve supposedly supernatural creatures. The story follows the amateur detective group aboard their van they call the Mystery Machine.
The show was originally aired on CBS from 1969 to 1976, and then moved to ABC until the network canceled in 1986. It was replaced by a spinoff with the main characters as children, A Pub Named Scooby-Doo, from 1988 to 1991. Scooby-Doo went through several adaptations and reboots. In 2013, TV Guide named it the fifth-greatest cartoon on TV of all time.
Berlanti most recently most recently executive produced the hit series Dead Boy Detectives for Netflix, which was in the top 10 US series for the streaming platform within the first 24 hours of release. He was also behind the massively successful psychological drama You, which launched its first season on Lifetime then moved to Netflix. Berlanti also produced the worldwide phenomenon Red, White & Royal Blue, based on Casey McQuiston's 2019 novel, on Prime Video.
He has a few upcoming projects, which include the Jennifer Lopez-led sci-fi movie Atlas for Netflix and the medical drama Dr. Wolf.