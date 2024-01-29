Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton could be ready to return in big road matchup vs Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton has played just one game with Pascal Siakam since the Indiana Pacers (27-20) acquired the 2019 NBA champion from the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 17. That could change on Tuesday, however.

‘There's optimism” the sensational point guard will return to action against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Haliburton has missed the Pacers last five contests and 10 of 11 overall due to a lingering hamstring injury. The team is riding a three-game winning streak while still finding ways to score in bunches, but Indy will probably need its franchise pillar to earn a victory in TD Garden.

The Pacers are making impressive headway in the East this season and clearly have strong aspirations to compete in the playoffs after trading for Siakam. None of those ambitions would be possible without Haliburton. The All-Star starter is averaging 23.6 points and an NBA-leading 12.6 assists per game, serving as the maestro of one of the most aesthetically-pleasing offenses in the league.

Injuries are beginning to become a concern, however, just as they were last year. Haliburton was sidelined for 26 games in 2022-23 and has already missed 13 this year. His health is more crucial than ever, with there being an added sense of urgency to quickly integrate Pascal Siakam into head coach Rick Carlisle's system.

That can't be properly done until he logs more court time with Tyrese Haliburton. Assuming he plays, a TNT prime-time clash versus the Celtics is the perfect opportunity for the duo to showcase their chemistry. Tip-off is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.