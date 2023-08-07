The Round of 16 continues with this match against the Roosters and the Revs! Catch the 2023 Leagues Cup series with this Queretaro-New England odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Despite being an unseeded squad, Queretaro managed to place second in the East 1 Group. Los Albiazules is now hoping to make a deep run against a hostile crowd in the Gillette Stadium.

The Revs also placed second in the East 4 group in a section that involved New York Red Bulls and Atletico San Luis. The Revolution hopes to take advantage of the home crowd support, like what they did against Atlas FC last timeout.

Here are the Queretaro-New England Revolution soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Queretaro-New England Revolution Odds

Queretaro: +430

New England Revolution: -195

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +134

How to Watch Queretaro vs. New England Revolution

TV: TUDN USA, UniMás, Fox Sports 1, ViX,

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

Why Queretaro Can Beat New England Revolution

Querétaro, one of the Mexican teams, has reached the round of 16, along with four other Mexican representatives, while only 11 teams from Major League Soccer managed to do so. The Gallos Blancos of Querétaro have been a surprising force in Liga MX, surpassing many other teams. Despite their success, they have yet to claim a Liga MX title, with their best achievement being a runners-up position.

Before entering Leagues Cup action, Querétaro had only played two games in the Apertura 2023/24 campaign – a 2-0 opening day win over Santos Laguna and a 4-1 defeat to the Revolution's group stage opponents, Atlético de San Luis – with their home opener against Club América postponed.

Their Leagues Cup journey began with a challenging 5-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union in the East 1 group, but they bounced back and progressed by defeating Tijuana. In the round of 32, they secured a 1-0 victory against UNAM, another Liga MX side, setting up an exciting encounter with New England in Foxborough, Massachusetts. In the game against the Pumas, Fernando Tapia also made a crucial save on a late penalty.

This upcoming match will mark the first-ever meeting between Querétaro and New England. Querétaro has shown remarkable improvement in their last two games, managing to keep clean sheets with narrow scorelines. They have achieved three wins in their last five matches, scoring six goals while conceding nine.

Querétaro is likely to stick to their all-out attacking and defensive style, which has proven effective in their previous two games. However, they may face challenges when playing New England, who will enjoy the advantage of being on their home turf.

Throughout the tournament, the Mexican veteran Angel Sepulveda has been exceptionally effective in attack. He played a pivotal role in the victory against Pumas in the last match and hopes to lead Querétaro into the top eight. The team will also rely on their top scorers, Raul Sandoval and Emanuel Gularte, to make a significant impact in the upcoming match.

Why New England Revolution Can Beat Queretaro

The New England Revolution are determined to demonstrate that they are still among the top teams in MLS, despite a somewhat hesitant start. Nevertheless, their performance has been enough to bring them to this round. Currently sitting in second place in the entire MLS, the Revs boast an impressive 12-7-4 record with 43 points and 42 goals scored.

The Revs will benefit from the home advantage as the match will be held at their home ground, Gillette Stadium. They have been dominant in their last five matches at this venue, scoring 14 goals while conceding only four. New England will once again rely on their forceful attack and resilient defense in their quest for further success.

In their journey to this stage, New England overcame two Mexican teams. They convincingly defeated Atlético San Luis 5-1 and faced a tougher challenge against Atlas, with the game ending in a dramatic 2-2 draw. However, the Revs prevailed in the penalty shootout, securing an 8-7 victory. Gustavo Bou played a crucial role by scoring both goals and the record appearance-maker, Andrew Farrell, netted the decisive spot-kick.

Having won four out of their last five matches, New England's only setback was a goalless draw against the New York Red Bulls at the beginning of their Leagues Cup campaign, where they were defeated in a penalty shootout. Overall, they have scored seven goals while conceding only three.

In their upcoming match, New England will strive to prevent the Mexican team from dominating possession and using the ball effectively, as was the case against Atlético San Luis. It will require stamina, especially considering their previous match extended into extra time.

Throughout the season, New England has displayed an impressive 11-1-4 record in Foxborough across all competitions, and they aim to capitalize on their home advantage once again to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Gustavo Bou stands out as the player to watch for the New England Revolution. With his experience in Mexican soccer, he is one of the most outstanding players in their attacking front, particularly noteworthy for scoring a brace against Atlas.

Final Queretaro-New England Revolution Prediction & Pick

The White Roosters have made an impressive feat in reaching this stage. However, the home-court effect is still working for New England, who should secure a low-scoring win.

Final Queretaro-New England Revolution Prediction & Pick: New England Revolution (-195), Under 2.5 goals (+134)