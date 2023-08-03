The Mexican teams get a chance to showcase their battle on US soil! Catch the Leagues Cup series with this Pumas UNAM-Queretaro odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Pumas finished first in group M following their impressive 3-0 win against DC United. They will now prepare for an important game at Audi Field.

Los Gallos Blancos secured a 1-0 win against Tijuana in their last match. They have struggled to perform against this team in the last few meetings.

Here are the Pumas UNAM-Queretaro soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Pumas UNAM-Queretaro Odds

Pumas UNAM: -110

Queretaro: +250

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Queretaro

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

Why Pumas UNAM Can Beat Queretaro

The Collegiates finished at the top of the East 2 group with four points in two games, ahead of DC United and CF Montreal. While the Canadian side defeated them 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, Pumas bounced back with a convincing 3-0 victory over DC United in their subsequent match.

In the new Liga MX season, the Auriazules remain unbeaten and have showcased a strong attacking intent, especially in the cup, scoring five goals in two games. Under the guidance of Antonio Mohamed, Pumas extended their unbeaten run to five games across competitions, making a positive start to their Liga MX campaign. They secured a 3-2 win against Club Tijuana in their opening game and followed it with two draws against Mazatlan (0-0) and Pachuca (1-1).

With two draws and one win in Liga MX, Pumas UNAM currently occupies the 4th position in the Apertura rankings. Only Juarez, Monterrey, and Guadalajara stand above Coach Mohamed's team. The stroke of good luck they have experienced so far is expected to continue with a solid performance in the Leagues Cup tournament.

In their Leagues Cup games, UNAM Pumas have been scoring an average of 2.50 goals per match. Eduardo Salvio is likely to dazzle the fans at Audi Field in the upcoming match. The 33-year-old Argentine player has already made an impact for Pumas UNAM in Liga MX, scoring a goal and providing an assist for his teammate. Despite nearing the end of his career, Salvio still has much to offer to Pumas UNAM and will undoubtedly be the most captivating player to watch on Friday. César Huerta, Nathan Silva, and Gabriel Fernández were among the goalscorers in the match played in Washington.

As three-time CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, Los Universitarios have their sights set on adding more continental silverware, aiming for success in the form of the Leagues Cup.

Why Queretaro Can Beat Pumas UNAM

Despite not being seeded in the 2022 Liga MX aggregate table, the White Roosters have been making a name for themselves in this competition.

Queretaro suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union in their first cup game. However, they bounced back with a crucial 1-0 victory over Club Tijuana in the next match. Queretaro's effective counters left Tijuana shell-shocked on July 31st. Since Tijuana had also lost their opening game to Philadelphia, Queretaro's win secured them the second spot and a place in the knockout stage.

Queretaro's defense has been shaky, conceding four goals in the league against Mazatlan and five goals against Philadelphia in the cup, consecutively. On average, Querétaro FC has conceded 2.50 goals in their recent matches in the Leagues Cup. Additionally, Queretaro has won only a single game against this team in the last two years. However, Los Gallos Blancos have consistently scored in their last five games.

In the past two seasons, Queretaro was considered as Liga MX's weaker team, but in the Leagues Cup this season, coach Mauro Grek's boys have shown they mean business. After all, the White Roosters were winners in the Copa MX Apertura 2016, 2017 Supercopa MX, and Clausura 2005, Clausura 2006, and Apertura 2008 of the Ascenco MX.

Emanuel Gularte's lone goal led los Gallos Blancos to victory at Subaru Park, securing their progress to the next stage. Guillermo Allison has secured a clean sheet in Liga MX and will display his defensive skills here. Federico Lértora, Ángel Sepúlveda, and Camilo Sanvezzo are also looking to tighten their scoring boots against their Mexican foes.

Final Pumas UNAM-Queretaro Prediction & Pick

The Pumas' good run should likely continue against the White Roosters. Both teams have been scoring well so expect a high-scoring match.

Final Pumas UNAM-Queretaro Prediction & Pick: Pumas (-110), Over 2.5 goals (-134)