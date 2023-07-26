Philadelphia Union will host Queretaro in a Leagues Cup Group 12 fixture on Wednesday. Catch up with the latest news on the Leagues Cup as we continue our betting series with this Philadelphia Union-Queretaro odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The Philadelphia Union come into their second match of Leagues Cup 2023 with an opportunity to clinch the top spot. In Group East 1, the Zolos had a dominating 3-1 win over Club Tijuana in their Leagues Cup 2023 debut.

Club Querétaro didn’t reach the playoffs for the LIGA MX 2023 Clausura Tournament because they were last on the table. However, they started on the right foot in 2023 Apertura with a 1-0-1 record. The White Roosters will try to impress on their first game against the Union.

Here are the Philadelphia Union-Querétaro soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Philadelphia Union-Querétaro Odds

Philadelphia Union: -220

Querétaro: +490

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -142

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Querétaro

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat Querétaro

The Union is in third place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. They have a record of 12 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses to reach 40 points. They will seek to take the momentum from this match as they work their way to their first MLS title.

The hosts had a strong start to the tournament, securing a 3-1 victory over 10-man Club Tijuana. Daniel Gazdag opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, while Junior Carranza's brace played a significant role in the team's triumph. Despite the convincing win, coach Jim Curtin expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's finishing. The Union dominated the game with 17 shots on target compared to La Jauria's 5. However, they underperformed on the scoresheet, managing to score only three goals despite generating 3.55 expected goals.

Philadelphia is determined to maintain its momentum and make a deep run in the tournament. In the early stages of the Leagues Cup, the Union is leading the competition in key metrics such as expected goals (3.55) and key passes (17). They aim to be more efficient in converting chances into goals when they face Queretaro. With their first victory under their belt, Philadelphia Union is on the verge of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

A second win in this match would secure their position as group winners and advance them to the next stage. Their home advantage at Subaru Park further enhances their chances, as they have displayed impressive form in front of their fans, winning six consecutive games.

The Union may miss midfielders Alejandro Bedoya and Leon Flach, who were unavailable during the weekend game. Considering that there is still half of the MLS season and playoffs ahead after the Leagues Cup, it would be prudent not to risk playing them. The good form of Jesus Bueno and Jack McGlynn lately will be able to offset these injuries.

In this season, the team maintained a good base led by Julián Carranza, Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre, José Martínez, and André Blake, as well as the additions of players such as Olwethu Makhanya and Andrés Perea. Those of Philadelphia will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.

Why Querétaro Can Beat Philadelphia Union

After making it to the playoffs in Clausura 2023, Los Gallos completed the season with 20 points from 4 wins, 8 draws, and 5 losses in the MX League. In the spring Clausura campaign, Queretaro finished 10th, and they started their Apertura season with a win and a loss.

Queretaro is yet to participate in the Leagues Cup and enters the tournament following a 4-1 loss away to Atletico San Luis. Despite initially taking the lead through Angel Sanchez, they couldn't hold on as Ricardo Sanchez, Vitinho, Julio Dominguez, and Unai Arteta led Atletico San Luis to a comeback victory. Queretaro still managed to get nine total shots, nine corner kicks, 11 free kicks, and 22 throw-ins but they could only squeeze one goal.

In their debut match, Queretaro faces a must-win situation to avoid early elimination from the competition. A defeat would make their upcoming game against Club Tijuana inconsequential. While Queretaro lacks considerable squad depth, they have shown promising early results. Currently placed thirteenth in the table with 3 points, Los Gallos aim to continue their improvements after a series of disappointing tournaments and strive to qualify for the Liguilla once again.

The team's lineup is uncertain, but they seem to favor a 4-4-2 formation. Players like Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Marco García, Camilo Sanvezzo, and Guillermo Allison recently arrived as reinforcements and will be looking to make an impact in this match.

However, the team has already accumulated ten yellow cards in just two Liga MX matches at the start of the Apertura campaign, indicating a somewhat aggressive style of play.

Final Philadelphia Union-Querétaro Prediction & Pick

The Zolos were able to blast three goals in their previous game. With their good run in the MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League, they should continue their dominance against the Mexican squad.

Final Philadelphia Union-Querétaro Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Union (-220), Over 2.5 goals (-142)