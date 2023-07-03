Santos Laguna and Queretaro lock horns in the Liga MX! Catch the Liga MX odds series here, featuring our Santos Laguna-Queretaro prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Guerreros made it to the qualification playoffs last time in Liga MX Clausura as the 13th seed because of Queretaro's low coefficient standings last season. Santos is hoping to get the restart they needed in the Apertura as they host their first game at the Estadio TSM Corona.

Los Albiazules made it as the 10th placers last season but they were not able to compete in the Clausura playoffs. QFC will be trying to replicate its good run last season into the Apertura.

Here are the Santos Laguna-Queretaro soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Liga MX Odds: Santos Laguna-Queretaro Odds

Santos Laguna: -155

Queretaro: +380

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Queretaro

TV: FOX Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, FOX Soccer Plus, DirecTV Stream, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+

Time: 9:05 PM ET / 6:05 PM PT

Why Santos Laguna Can Beat Queretaro

Santos Laguna is in a favorable position to secure a victory and earn three points against Queretaro, who is considered a decent opponent. The Laguneros finished last season with a 5-4-8 record, smashing 23 goals while conceding 37. They had 19 points in 17 games.

Santos Laguna aims to avoid a repeat of their recent loss in the Primera Liguilla of the Clausura season, where they were defeated 2-0 by Monterrey. During that match, Santos Laguna had 54% possession and took 12 shots, with three on target. However, Monterrey ended as the game winners, as the goals were scored by Rogelio Funes Mori (3′) and Maximiliano Meza (68′).

Lately, it has been uncommon for Santos Laguna to keep a clean sheet, as they have conceded goals in five of their last six matches, allowing a total of 12 goals. Although this will be coach Pablo Repetto's first encounter with this opponent, the Verdiblancos can still rely on their head-to-head record. The 49-year-old Uruguayan coach will likely have bragging rights after the game at Estadio Corona.

While the hosts are rightfully considered favorites, they are not invincible. Santos Laguna has been inconsistent, losing two of their last three home games. Santos will be looking to improve its 3-1-4 home record last season, where they got 10 points and scored 12 goals.

Carlos Acevedo Lopez is unavailable due to a shoulder injury but is expected to return to action in September. The team's top scorers from last season, Harold Preciado, Javier Correa, and Juan Brunetta, are expected to lead the attack for the Guerreros. Diego Medina, Lucas Gonzalez, and Alan Cervantes will also contribute with their playmaking abilities.

It is anticipated that the Guerreros will employ a 4-4-2 formation. The possible starters for the team are Gibrán Lajud, Raúl López, Felix Torres, M. Dória Macedo, Omar Campos, Diego Medina, Aldo López Vargas, Alan Cervantes, Emerson Rodríguez, J. F. Brunetta, and H. Fabián Preciado.

Why Queretaro Can Beat Santos Laguna

Queretaro's performance in the Clausura season has been subpar, with four wins, eight draws, and five losses. They did finish as the 10th seed last season but they were unable to play in the playoffs due to the team finishing last in the coefficient standings. The team finished with a 1-6-10 record in the Apertura, getting nine points out of 17 games.

Following a defeat in their last regular season game against Pachuca in the Liga MX (Clausura) competition, Querétaro FC is hoping to turn their fortunes around in this upcoming match. In that game, Querétaro FC had 44% possession and made 12 attempts at goal, with six of them on target. Pachuca had 20 shots at goal, with seven on target, which produced the only goal of the game by Cristián Arango (26′). Queretaro also played a friendly game with Club Necaxa, which ended in a 1-1 draw last June 17.

Despite a series of hard-working performances by the Querétaro FC defenders, they have conceded a total of four goals in their last six official matches, while scoring seven goals themselves. However, it is still uncertain whether this trend will continue in the upcoming game. The changes made by the team, including the sacking of the coach and signing of new players, are yet to prove successful.

Currently, Queretaro is considered the underdog, and interestingly, Queretaro has won two out of their last three away matches. If luck is on their side, they might secure an unexpected victory. Their strong defensive organization could play a significant role in this match, as they have only conceded two goals in their last five games.

With a fully fit squad to choose from, Querétaro FC manager Mauro Gerk has no fitness concerns ahead of this match. The Gallos Blancos will adopt a 4-4-2 lineup. Possible starters for the team are Guillermo Allison, Omar Israel Mendoza, M. Ángel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Jonathan Perlaza, Pablo Barrera, Kevin Escamilla, Federico Lértora, Manuel Duarte, José Zúñiga, and A. B. Sepulveda.

Final Santos Laguna-Queretaro Prediction & Pick

The result of the first game of the season for both clubs will be crucial to dictate the flow of their season. Despite a homecourt advantage, Santos has been struggling last season and just made the playoffs due to Queretaro's disqualification. The visitors will pack a punch and get the win from Santos Laguna.

Final Santos Laguna-Queretaro Prediction & Pick: Queretaro (+380), Over 2.5 goals (-134)