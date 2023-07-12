New England Revolution and Atlanta United lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our New England Revolution-Atlanta United prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Revs (10-7-4) just got their seven-game unbeaten streak snapped from the hands of New York Red Bulls. New England is now tasked with maintaining its perfect home record against a familiar foe who has not defeated them in the last five battles.

The Five Stripes (9-8-5) have just one defeat in the past 10 games and they are looking to extend their run. Wins and clean sheets were done by Atlanta in the past two games against Philadelphia and Montreal.

Here are the New England Revolution-Atlanta United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: New England Revolution-Atlanta United Odds

New England Revolution: -105

Atlanta United: +270

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: +106

Under 2.5 Goals: -128

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why New England Revolution Can Beat Atlanta United

The New England Revolution, currently in third place in the Eastern Conference table, has been performing well this season. The Revs have shown that they can be a formidable team, but they have experienced a decline in their performance in recent weeks.

They recently suffered a 2-1 defeat against the New York Red Bulls and will need to bounce back in their upcoming game. Prior to that, their last loss was on May 20, and they had a record of three wins, four draws, and no losses in their seven games leading up to that defeat.

One notable aspect of the Revolution's performance is their strong home record. They have won seven out of ten games at home this season, making them one of only two teams with an unbeaten home record (the other being FC Cincinnati). The Revolution's offense has been impressive, scoring the third-most goals in the Eastern Conference, with forwards Carles Gil and Bobby Wood leading the team with seven goals each. Despite their recent success, the Revolution has had a tendency to draw matches, with four draws in their last eight games. Additionally, they have had fewer expected goals in three games, including one at home.

Although the Revolution have played one fewer game than Atlanta United in the current MLS campaign, there are only two points and two places separating them in the table, with a four-goal difference in their goal differentials. The previous encounter between these teams was a thrilling 3-3 draw in Georgia. The Revs initially took a two-goal lead in the first half, but Atlanta United made a comeback and took a 3-2 lead in injury time. However, Carles Gil scored a last-minute equalizer, resulting in a dramatic and fitting end to the match.

The Revolution have relatively few issues to address. Their key player, Carles Gil, missed the loss against the Red Bulls due to accumulated yellow cards but will be available for this game. Dylan Borrero, Nacho Gil, Henry Kessler, Maciel, Tommy McNamara, and DeJuan Jones are going to be absent in this fixture.

Why Atlanta United Can Beat New England Revolution

Atlanta United is currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and has shown impressive performances this season. The Five Stripes poses the seventh-best record in the league, with Saint Louis and Seattle having better records from the West.

The Five Stripes boast a dynamic offense, ranking second in the Eastern Conference with 40 goals (only three goals behind Columbus). On the road, Atlanta has a record of 2 wins, 4 losses, and 5 draws this season. They have won 3 of their last 5 games, including a recent 1-0 victory against CF Montreal. On away games, they have averaged just one point per game, with 2 wins, 4 losses, and 5 draws.

The team has made a remarkable turnaround in their campaign and will need to bring their A-game to this match. Leading the team is Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has scored 10 goals in 16 starts. Thiago Almada has been in excellent form throughout the season and will be eager to make an impact this week. Other names to watch out for in Atlanta are Tyler Wolff, Brooks Lennon, Caleb Wiley, and Luiz Araujo.

While their away record is not dreadful, it does not inspire great confidence when facing tough opponents at their home stadiums. Atlanta United has faced some challenges in recent weeks. Andrew Gutman, the team's starting left-back until June 25th, was traded to Colorado at the beginning of July. Additionally, Franco Ibarra, a central midfielder who started 15 out of 21 available games this season, has been loaned to Toronto FC due to Atlanta mismanaging their squad and having too many U22 Initiative players on their roster.

Adding to the challenges, Atlanta's designated player and top goal scorer, Giorgos Giakoumakis, missed the team's win against Montreal due to an ankle injury sustained in a previous game against Philadelphia. His availability for the upcoming match remains uncertain. Furthermore, Miles Robinson is still on international duty at the Gold Cup.

In terms of suspensions, Latif Blessing will be unavailable due to a red card, but Ian Harkes is expected to step into his role. Harkes recently returned to MLS after a four-year stint with Dundee United in Scotland and brings valuable experience to the center of the park.

