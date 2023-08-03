It's a Liga MX and MLS clash in the Gillette Stadium! Catch the Leagues Cup series with our Atlas-New England Revolution odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Atlas secured all maximum points to lead East 3 over the likes of New York City FC and Toronto FC. Despite a struggling start at Mexico's top flight, Los Rojinegros hope to make a deep run here in the Leagues Cup.

The Revolution managed to get second place in East 4, just a point behind New York Red Bulls while eliminating Atletico San Luis in the tourney. With a good run at the MLS, the Revs are hoping to lift a trophy for the team.

Here are the Atlas-New England Revolution soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Atlas-New England Revolution Odds

Atlas FC: +230

New England Revolution: +105

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Atlas vs. New England Revolution

TV: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

Why Atlas Can Beat New England Revolution

After a successful group stage, the question arises if Atlas can avoid elimination in the first knockout round. Los Zorros triumphed in both their opening-round matches, comfortably securing the top spot in Group East 3, leaving New York City FC and Toronto FC behind. In the first game, they secured a 1-0 victory over the Blues, with Aldo Rocha's seventh-minute strike earning them all three points. Subsequently, Atlas replicated the same scoreline against Toronto, with Jordy Caicedo finding the net in the second minute.

However, their performance in Liga MX has been inconsistent. Benjamin Mora's side managed one win, one draw, and one loss in three games. They began with a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul but suffered a 1-0 defeat against Monterrey. Their third matchday ended in a goalless draw against Santos Laguna. Nonetheless, with consecutive wins in the cup, Atlas is buoyed with confidence and aims to carry the momentum into the knockout stage.

In their encounters with American teams, Atlas has faced them seven times, securing two wins against Salt Lake and New York City. Impressively, they have kept a clean sheet in their last three competitive games (0-0 against Santos Laguna, and 1-0 against New York City FC and Toronto).

However, the upcoming match poses a tougher challenge for Benjamin Mora's team, as both NYCFC and TFC are stronger opponents than their previous rivals. Atlas aims to make a deep run in the competition before returning to the Mexican league, where they currently sit seventh after three games.

The team's offensive struggles are evident from their inability to score more than one goal in a game, except for the opening match against Cruz Azul. In all five remaining games, they either scored only once or failed to score at all. Considering this form, Alda Rocha, Eduardo Aguirre, and Brian Lozano are expected to carry the offensive load for Atlas. Camilo Vargas is also expected to make numerous saves as starting goalkeeper

Why New England Revolution Can Beat Atlas

New England experienced a slow start in the cup but managed to advance to the knockout stage. They suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to New York Red Bulls after a goalless draw but quickly recovered with an impressive 5-1 victory over Atlético San Luis, thanks to Giacomo Vrioni's hat-trick.

The two teams have only faced each other once before, with New England claiming a 1-0 victory in the 2009-10 North American SuperLiga. In the 2023 Major League Soccer campaign, New England has only failed to score in one of their nine games, a goalless draw against the New York Red Bulls.

Having performed well in the MLS Eastern Conference with 12 victories, seven draws, and only four losses in 23 matches, New England Revolution currently stands as the second-best team in the conference. Their Leagues Cup challenge awaits, but they seem to be in a comfortable position after smoothly progressing to the round of 32.

The team's attacking midfielder, Carles Gil, has been a standout player for New England Revolution. The 30-year-old captain has consistently posed a threat to MLS clubs in recent seasons, making him a player to watch in the upcoming match against Atlas. He has seven goals and seven assists in the 2023 MLS campaign. Bobby Wood has the same seven goals in the MLS, while each Giacomo Vrioni and Gustavo Bou have ten in total. DeJuan Jones and Emmanuel Boateng have eight combined assists in all tournaments.

Final Atlas-New England Revolution Prediction & Pick

Atlas can push New England to the limits and make this an exciting and high-scoring match. However, the Revs have an impressive run and they won't let go of their momentum now.

Final Atlas-New England Revolution Prediction & Pick: New England Revolution (+105), Over 2.5 goals (-118)