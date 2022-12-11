By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

The video of India head coach Rahul Dravid’s wild celebrations following Ishan Kishan’s historic double century against Bangladesh in the third ODI instantly went viral on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan, whose sensational 210-run-knock off 131 deliveries included 10 sixes and 24 boundaries in what was a sensational display of power-hitting, got to his record-breaking double ton, ironically, with a single off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman.

After reaching the feat, the India opener roared before taking his helmet off while he was still completing the single. On the other hand, his partner Virat Kohli was even more excited as he put his hands up in the air and then broke into Bhangra before hugging him as soon as Ishan Kishan completed his maiden double century.

Not to be left behind was the Indian dressing room where head coach Rahul Dravid and stand-in skipper KL Rahul led the celebrations. As Ishan Kishan reached the historic milestone both KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid could be seen erupting in joy.

With his superlative effort in Chattogram, Ishan Kishan became the fourth India batter to score a double hundred in One-Day Internationals. Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone.

This is also the quickest double century in the 50-over format as Ishan Kishan reached the milestone in only 126 deliveries, while the former record holder West Indies great Chris Gayle got there in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Known as the “Universe Boss”, Chris Gayle is a southpaw like Ishan Kishan. The other trait that could be found in both Chris Gayle and the India opener is both believe in taking the attack to the opposition.

Talking about the multiple feats that Ishan Kishan accomplished in the match, the first and foremost was going past Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record to become the youngest double-centurion in One-Day Internationals. Ishan Kishan accomplished the feat during his stroke-filled 210-run-knock off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 24 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

After Bangladesh asked India to bat first, the visitors lost senior batter, Shikhar Dhawan, early in the innings as he walked back to the pavilion for just 3 off 8 balls.

However, Ishan Khan then took center stage as he and former captain Virat Kohli stitched together a blistering 200-plus partnership for the second wicket to put India in command.

Though Virat Kohli eventually got out for 113 off 91 deliveries, his first ODI hundred since August 2019, Ishan Kishan stole the limelight from him due to his blistering double ton.

Among other records, Ishan Kishan now holds the record for the highest score by a visiting batter in Bangladesh, overtaking former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who smashed an unbeaten 185 in the South Asian nation in 2011.

Ishan Kishan also pipped former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, to become the side’s top scorer in an away match as an opener. Sourav Ganguly had smacked 183 against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup in England.

But Ishan Kishan could only be included in India’s playing XI only after regular skipper Rohit Sharma got injured in the previous game, something a section of fans repeatedly pointed out on social media.

The main reason behind the discussion on this topic was India’s lack of intent and approach in limited-overs cricket in recent days. India’s top-order, especially the three openers, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is and ODIs have faced severe flak for their slow batting in the first 10 overs.

Both the team’s admirers and former cricketers have criticized their lack of aggressive play because according to them it puts additional pressure on the middle order and urged the BCCI to make wholesome changes in the side.

After Ishan Kishan hit his maiden double hundred at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, many fans claimed that Indian selectors needed to phase out seniors if the Men in Blue wished to win next year’s ODI World Cup at home.

Some Team India supporters even claimed that Ishan Kishan’s innings exposed the “sad reality of Indian cricket” because if it wasn’t for Rohit Sharma’s injury, the young left-hand batter wouldn’t have got the opportunity to play the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan posted a heartwarming note on Twitter to celebrate his first double-century in international cricket.