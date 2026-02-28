Fans of the Vancouver Canucks have awaited news on a Tyler Myers trade for a few days now. On Thursday, it came to light that the Canucks and Detroit Red Wings had a deal on the table. However, it appeared as if Myers wasn't interested in a move to Michigan. Since then, everyone has been stuck in a bit of a waiting game.

Myers has full control over this process. The veteran defenseman has a full no-movement clause for this season. If he doesn't want to join the Red Wings or any other team, he has the right to veto any deal the Canucks have.

However, it doesn't sound like this process will take too much longer. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman appeared on The FAN Hockey Show on Friday. And he noted that clarity on this situation could come by the end of the weekend. He also noted that a move to Detroit isn't entirely off the table, either.

“I've been told that the Detroit idea is not necessarily out. I think they're trying to see if they can work out whatever the future is by the end of the weekend,” Friedman said on Friday.

The Red Wings are not the only team with an interest in Myers. Reports have linked the Dallas Stars to the 36-year-old rearguard, as well. For what it's worth, Myers was born in Houston, Texas.

This situation could have an impact on multiple teams with a week remaining before the NHL Trade Deadline. Myers is going to take his time, though. Fans should certainly continue monitoring this situation as it unfolds in the coming days.