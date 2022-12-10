By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Ishan Kishan on Saturday became the fourth India batter to score a double hundred in One-Day Internationals following his sensational 210-run-knock off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram. Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone. This is also the quickest double century in the 50-over format as Ishan Kishan reached the milestone in only 126 deliveries, while the former record holder West Indies great Chris Gayle got there in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Known as the “Universe Boss”, Chris Gayle is a southpaw like Ishan Kishan. The other trait that could be found in both Chris Gayle and the India opener is both believe in taking the attack to the opposition.

I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xlNzuWxA4w — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) December 10, 2022

Yesss Ishan! What a knock today bro! Stole the show and left us in awe 🤗 One for the history books. Well done 🫡 @ishankishan51pic.twitter.com/gnJIiRv3HZ — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) December 10, 2022

Well played @ishankishan51 👊🏻 innings of a lifetime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fq3Nmokp1w — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 10, 2022

Outstanding! Well done Ishu 💯💯😘 So so proud of you baby! Well deserved 👏👏 @ishankishan51pic.twitter.com/r8cjynGEqD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 10, 2022

A sheer work of brilliance and who does it better than @ishankishan51. Congratulations on the majestic double hundreds brother! #IndvsBANpic.twitter.com/IOw2NMMAa9 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 10, 2022

Magical baby 😘😘 Unstoppable and so special ❤️ Keep going Ishu ⭐️ @ishankishan51pic.twitter.com/i9Ooo77ACa — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) December 10, 2022

Just sensational Ishan! Very special innings, well done 👏 @ishankishan51pic.twitter.com/ekoR6AiFaD — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 10, 2022

The way he was going and with 14 overs left when he got out. Won’t be ludicrous to say that Ishan Kishan misses out on a triple! What an innings! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 10, 2022

Talking about the multiple feats that Ishan Kishan accomplished in the match, the first and foremost was going past Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record to become the youngest double-centurion in One-Day Internationals. Ishan Kishan accomplished the feat during his stroke-filled 210-run-knock off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 25 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

After Bangladesh asked India to bat first, the visitors lost senior batter, Shikhar Dhawan, early in the innings as he walked back to the pavilion for just 3 off 8 balls.

However, Ishan Khan then took center stage as he and former captain Virat Kohli stitched together a blistering 200-plus partnership for the second wicket to put India in command.

While Virat Kohli eventually went on to score 113 off 91 deliveries, his first ODI hundred in nearly four years, it was Ishan Kishan who cantered to his maiden ODI century before stunningly completing a double ton in double quick time.

Among other records, Ishan Kishan now holds the record for the highest score by a visiting batter in Bangladesh, overtaking former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who smashed an unbeaten 185 in the South Asian nation in 2011.

Ishan Kishan also pipped former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, to become the side’s top scorer in an away match as an opener. Sourav Ganguly had smacked 183 against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup in England.

Ishan Kishan’s heroics were much appreciated by the fans, pundits and former cricketers.

Ishan Kishan's double-century off 126 balls is the fastest in the history of ODIs. Previous quickest was by Chris Gayle off 138 balls. At 24 years 145 days – Kishan is the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs.#BANvsIND#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 10, 2022

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and his former India teammate Virender Sehwag led tributes to Ishan Kishan after his record-breaking double hundred against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram on Saturday.

Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Virender, other cricketers who hailed Ishan Kishan on social media were Irfan Pathan, Venkatesh Prasad, Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, and a few others.

However, it was Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet that caught everyone’s attention as he reserved the ultimate praise for Ishan Kishan.

“A fabulous knock! A fabulous knock! The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too Ishan Kishan! Wonderful knock by Virat Kohli as well. Many congratulations!” Sachin Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag, meanwhile, congratulated the left-handed pocket dynamo with these words: “That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good.”

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and ex-pacer Venkatesh Prasad too took to the microblogging platform to praise Ishan Kishan for his historic innings against Bangladesh.

“Take a bow Ishan Kishan. Fastest double hundred in the history of the game. This is the way that India has to adopt. Might not come off on a few days but any day a better approach. Such a joy to watch,” Venkatesh Prasad wrote.

“Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands,” Ravi Shastri said.

Even Bangladesh skipper Litton Das had words of appreciation for Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli, saying the duo took the game away from the home side due to their sheer brilliance with the bat.

“Ishan and Virat batted really well. Hats off to Ishan. We tried our best, but we didn’t find any solution. If the score would have been 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side, and we played good cricket for two games,” Litton Das said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Stand-in India captain KL Rahul hailed the Indian opening batter and Virat Kohli for their ultra-aggressive approach as the two batters took the Bangladesh bowling apart with their perfect time and clean hitting all over the park.