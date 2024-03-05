Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran hit .295 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and 24 stolen bases last season before being shut down due to a foot injury.
Despite missing time, Duran still led the Red Sox in batting average and stolen bases. He now figures to be a mainstay atop Boston's lineup.
However, the Red Sox were forced to pull Duran from the lineup after possibly reaggravating the foot that he had surgery on last year, per Boston Sports Gordo:
You can see Jarren Duran shaking the same foot he had surgery on this offseason.
He was removed from the game shortly after this.
Duran suffered the injury on August 20 against the New York Yankees, when attempting to scale the wall in the Bronx to save a home run shot. He was originally diagnosed with a left toe sprain, and the level of damage was enough to force the Red Sox to shut Duran down so he could have toe surgery.
Duran had been given a clean bill of health and full clearance to participate in Red Sox spring training. Should he miss further time, that would be a crushing blow to a team that was looking for further breakout from their centerfielder – especially after the team failed make any major offensive additions in free agency.
The Red Sox do still have Tyler O'Neill, who they traded for last season, available to play in Duran's stead. But ultimately, the team will first need to wait for the results of any testing done on Duran's foot. The hope is that it's nothing major, but any time a player is having discomfort coming off of a season-ending surgery, it's cause for concern.