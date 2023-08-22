The Boston Red Sox have made a few roster moves of late, including ones involving the pair of Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran, as noted by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

“Red Sox announce Tanner Houck has been activated from the IL and Chris Murphy optioned to Worcester. Also Jarren Duran is headed to the IL with a left toe sprain and Wilyer Abreu has been recalled,” McCaffrey posted on X (formerly Twitter).

With Houck getting activated, he is scheduled to toe the rubber and start in the second leg of the Red Sox's four-game series against the Houston Astros on the road Tuesday night. Houck is coming off the 15-day injured list where get got placed by the Red Sox after suffering facial fractures last June. In 13 game starts thus far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Houck has gone 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

Duran, on the other hand, hits the 10-day injured list after sustaining a left big toe sprain in last Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. He left the contest in the seventh inning before getting an MRI. The 26-year-old Red Sox outfielder has been one of the more solid performers at the plate for the team this season. He is slashing .295/.346/.482 with a 120 OPS+, eight home runs., and 40 RBIs to go along with 24 walks and 24 stolen bases.

The Red Sox are still trying to catch up in the race for one of the Wild Card spots in the American League. They will enter Tuesday's date with the Astros with a 66-59 record.