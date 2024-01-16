After watching Jarren Duran's season end prematurely, the Red Sox have to be ecstatic about his latest injury update.

Jarren Duran was having a resurgent season for the Boston Red Sox before an injury ended it prematurely. But if the Red Sox were hoping to have Duran in their 2024 lineup, Boston's wish has been granted.

Duran has been medically cleared for spring training, via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. The Red Sox outfielder will have no limitations after suffering a season-ending turf toe injury.

Before suffering his injury, Duran hit .295 with eight home runs, 40 RBI and 24 stolen bases. It was a stark improvement over his first two seasons in the major league, where he failed to hit over .225, 4+ home runs, 20+ RBI and 10+ stolen bases. While he dealt with injuries, the 102 games he played marked a new career-high as well for Duran.

Despite missing time, Duran still led the Red Sox in batting average and stolen bases. He now figures to be a mainstay atop Boston's lineup.

The team went out and traded for Tyler O'Neill. They have been connected to numerous free agents and could still alter their lineup ahead of Opening Day. But no matter who Boston brings in, center field is reserved for Duran.

With him being fully cleared in January, Jarren Duran will have a normal offseason leading up to spring training. His 2023 performance was impressive, but he now needs to prove he can stick. Duran's first two seasons in the majors were definitely reasons for concern.

But now healthy and confident, Duran is ready to make his mark. The Red Sox are counting on him to set the tone at the top.