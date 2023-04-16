Boston Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang finally got the ball rolling on his season as he notched his first two hits of the year in a 9-7 Red Sox win.

Chang entered Saturday’s game, his 10th of the season, 0-for-16 through the first two weeks of the year. He dramatically turned things around, hitting his first home run and driving in four runs, including the game-winner on a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth.

With those numbers, Chang became the first player since 1920 to have a four-RBI game after entering the day 0-for-15 or worse with 0 RBI on the season, according to OptaSTATS.

Chang is in his fifth MLB season after making his debut with the then-Cleveland Indians in June 2019. He bounced around last season, suiting up with four different teams for a total of 51 games.

Chang finished the 2022 season with the Red Sox, going 3-for-20 at the plate across 11 games. He did enough for Boston to re-sign him in February. In total, Chang has a career slash line of .208/.275/.356 in 206 MLB games.

The Red Sox improved to 7-8 in the young season, winning their second straight contest after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game series.

Chang turned some heads with his performance with Chinese Tapei in the World Baseball Classic. Though his team failed to make the knockout rounds, Chang was spectacular in the four games he played, going 7-for-16 at the plate with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. Finally, Yu Chang has broken out of his slump and helped the Red Sox win in the process.