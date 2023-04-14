Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Boston Red Sox star Masataka Yoshida is excited to face Shohei Ohtani for the first time in MLB. Yoshida revealed what it means to him to face the Los Angeles Angels’ superstar at Fenway Park, per Pete Abraham.

“I am honored to play with him at the best baseball stadium in the world,” Yoshida said.

Yoshida is in his first season in MLB after signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox during the offseason. He’s struggled during the season so far, but he’s also appeared in only 10 games. Yoshida is slashing .216/.356/.324 with a .680 OPS up to this point. There is still plenty of time to turn things around though.

It should be noted that Yoshida will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury on Friday, per CBS Sports. Yoshida is still on track to play against Shohei Ohtani in the series though, as he’s expected to return to the Red Sox’s lineup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ohtani is continuing to dominate the competition. The two-way phenom is slashing .300/.404/.575 with a .979 OPS and three home runs through 11 games. Additionally, Ohtani has a sparkling 0.47 ERA through three starts on the mound.

The Angels are also off to a steady 7-5 start, while the Red Sox are just 5-8 out of the gate. Boston is hoping to rebound soon, but doing so against an Angels team that is playing well could prove to be a challenge.

In the end, the primary storyline in this series will be Yoshida versus Ohtani, assuming Yoshida does indeed return Saturday.