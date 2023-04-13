Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pretty blunt on his team’s miscues in a 9-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox allowed three runs in the first inning and never led in the game, dropping their third straight contest to the red-hot Rays.

Cora said postgame that teams are going to “cash in” if Boston gives them more than 27 outs.

“Routine plays we didn’t make. That’s the part that frustrates me, you know? I guess I gotta do a better job at coaching them,” Cora said.

Though the Red Sox had just one error in the game, Boston had multiple defensive miscues throughout the game that ended up leading to Tampa Bay scoring shortly after. “At this level, you can’t do that,” Cora said.

The mistakes were amplified by the fact that the Red Sox mounted a comeback, cutting a five-run Rays lead to one entering the eighth inning. Despite Boston’s early season skid, Alex Cora is confident his team can turn things around.

“I do believe that we’re trending in the right direction,” Cora said. “We will be fine, and I still believe that the fastball has life up in the zone.”

Boston is 5-7 through the first two weeks of the season and already sits seven games back of the undefeated Rays in the AL East standings. It might be a long season for the Beantown faithful as the Red Sox pitching and defense have not lived up to the standard that the lineup has set. If things continue the way they are, Red Sox fans won’t be singing “Dirty Water” at Fenway much this season.