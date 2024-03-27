Rise Of The Ronin allows you play with friends via Online Co-Op Multiplayer. However, not all players new to the game know exactly where and how to invite their friends. Therefore, we created a guide to help players join up with their buddies online. So, without further ado, let's show you how to play online in Rise of The Ronin.
How Do You Play Online Co-Op In Rise of The Ronin?
PSA Ninja Gaiden fans: You can unlock Ryu Hayabusa's armour in Rise of the Ronin and it looks cool as hell. 🥷 #RiseOfTheRonin pic.twitter.com/EnhG2Pw8BE
— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) March 27, 2024
To play online co-op multiplayer in Rise of The Ronin, players must:
- Visit the Longhouse & Begin a session
- Select Cooperate
- Select Join, Recruit, or Match
Overall, playing Online Co-Op is fairly easy in Rise of The Ronin. Firstly, you need to enter the Longhouse and begin a session. From there, scroll down over to the cooperate option. The game then asks if you want to Join, Recruit, or Match with another player. All three are self-explanatory and work as follows:
- Join – Join a mission lobby
- Recruit – Host a lobby and recruit other players/friends
- Match – More specific version of Join. Overall, you need to set the match conditions to find a lobby more specific to your requirements.
For the most part, Rise of The Ronin's co-op is fairly limited in what you can do. Firstly, it's not like friends can just join your game world, like Dying Light, and follow along your progress. Instead, the game essentially kicks your teammates out after the mission is completed. However, you can always invite friends back to the game.
Additionally, Rise of The Ronin also features a sort of random open-world co-op feature. Essentially, it connects you with other Ronin (players) in the same area, who can help you in little battles against opponents. They won't remain long, but the extra help goes a long way.
Lastly, Rise of The Ronin also lets players fight against other players' created Ronins. While not technically an online versus mode, you can fight unique Ronin based on other player designs. They do not attack unless you start the fight, so until then they remain peaceful NPCs.
Defeating ghost Ronin rewards the player with new weapons and upgrades for their current one. Overall, it makes for a great random encounter that serves you well, should you overcome these Ronin. However, it does raise your Wanted level, so prepare yourself for that risk.
Overall, that includes all known ways to play online cooperative multiplayer in Rise of The Ronin. We hope this guide helped you find some powerful swordsmen to aid you in certain missions. However, have no fear when alone, as you can always recruit Allies to join your cause throughout the game.
