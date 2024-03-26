Rise of the Ronin features 32 total allies for the player to unlock and bond with throughout the course of the game. Overall, these allies can be encountered throughout Story missions, with some requiring an extra step or two. Overall, these allies can aid you in other missions, and some even come with their own bonding missions. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock all Allies in Rise of The Ronin.
How Do You Unlock All Allies in Rise of The Ronin?
Overall, Rise of The Ronin features 32 total allies, including:
|Allies
|Unlock & Bond Requirement
|Ryoma Sakamoto
|Complete Mission – Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises
|Gonzo
|Spare Gonzo's life in Curtan Falls, Curtain Rises, then team up with him in the Bad Bunch Mission.
|Hajime Saito
|TBA
|Soji Okita
|Complete Mission – Shogun's Journey To Kyoto
|Ernest Satow
|Complete Mission – A Priceless Treasure
|Toshimichi Okubo
|Complete Mission – Damsel in Distress
|Jules Brunet
|Complete Mission – Cultural Exchange
|Kiyotaka Kuroda
|Complete Bond Mission – Something To Show The World
|Isami Kondo
|Complete Mission – The Shogun's Journey To Kyoto
|Toshizo Hijikata
|Complete Mission – The Shogun's Journey To Kyoto
|Aritomo Yamagata
|Complete Mission – The Fire Attack
|Kaishu Kutsu
|Complete Mission – Meeting Kaishu Kutsu
|Yasusuke Sawamura
|Complete Bond Mission – In Search of New Knowledge
|Motsugai Takeda
|Complete Bond Mission – In Search of New Discoveries
|Yoshinobu Tokugawa
|Complete Mission – A Show for the Shogun
|Soji Okita
|Complete Mission – The Shogun's Journey To Kyoto
|Hirobumi Ito
|Complete Mission – The Fire Attack
|Rutherford Alcock
|Complete Bond Mission – A Prize Beyond Reach
|Kogoro Katsura
|Anti-Shogunate Path Only:
|Sana Chiba
|Complete Mission – Deadly Blade, Demon Belle
|Jirogo Kano
|Complete Bond Mission – Strength in Softness
|Toranosuke Shimada
|Complete Bond Mission – The Three Blades Of The Era
|Shinsaku Takasugi
|Complete Bond Mission – Try Your Luck
|Koto Nakazawa
|Complete Mission – Temper, Temper
|Matthew Perry
|Start Bond Mission – Test of Friendship
|Tesshu Yamaoka
|Complete Mission – Temper, Temper
|Eiichi Shibusawa
|Complete Bond Mission – Something To Show The World
|Shinpachi Nagakura
|Anti-Shogunate Path Only:
|Akikatsu Manabe
|
|Genzui Kusaka
|Complete Mission – Way of The Warrior
|Alexandria Moreau
|Complete Bond Mission – An Intoxicating Flower
|Deishu Takahashi
|
Overall, that includes all 32 allies in Rise of The Ronin and how to unlock them. Most characters are unlockable via Main Missions, but a few require completing bond missions or making critical decisions. Furthermore, some seem to only be found within the Anti-Shogunate path. For example, both Kogoro and Shinpachi Nagakura require the player to choose the Anti-Shogunate path.
This means to get a full experience, some players might consider playing the game twice to see both paths unfold. Overall, Rise of The Ronin's story features many dialogue options and choices to enrich the experience. Nevertheless, we hope this guide helped you find all allies.
However, your work does not end here. Ally Bond missions extend the stories of these characters even further, giving you more things to do within Rise of The Ronin. Lastly, check out our other ROTR guides, like how to get the Pocket Watch and Pass Time.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.