Rise of the Ronin features 32 total allies for the player to unlock and bond with throughout the course of the game. Overall, these allies can be encountered throughout Story missions, with some requiring an extra step or two. Overall, these allies can aid you in other missions, and some even come with their own bonding missions. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock all Allies in Rise of The Ronin.

How Do You Unlock All Allies in Rise of The Ronin?

Overall, Rise of The Ronin features 32 total allies, including:

AlliesUnlock & Bond Requirement
Ryoma SakamotoComplete Mission – Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises
GonzoSpare Gonzo's life in Curtan Falls, Curtain Rises, then team up with him in the Bad Bunch Mission.
Hajime SaitoTBA
Soji OkitaComplete Mission – Shogun's Journey To Kyoto
Ernest SatowComplete Mission – A Priceless Treasure
Toshimichi OkuboComplete Mission –  Damsel in Distress
Jules BrunetComplete Mission – Cultural Exchange
Kiyotaka KurodaComplete Bond Mission – Something To Show The World
Isami KondoComplete Mission – The Shogun's Journey To Kyoto
Toshizo HijikataComplete Mission – The Shogun's Journey To Kyoto
Aritomo YamagataComplete Mission – The Fire Attack
Kaishu KutsuComplete Mission – Meeting Kaishu Kutsu
Yasusuke SawamuraComplete Bond Mission – In Search of New Knowledge
Motsugai TakedaComplete Bond Mission – In Search of New Discoveries
Yoshinobu TokugawaComplete Mission – A Show for the Shogun
Hirobumi ItoComplete Mission – The Fire Attack
Rutherford AlcockComplete Bond Mission – A Prize Beyond Reach
Kogoro KatsuraAnti-Shogunate Path Only:

  • Side with Kogoro during the Mission – Follow Your Blade Twin
  • Complete Mission – The Plot To Assassinate Harris
Sana ChibaComplete Mission – Deadly Blade, Demon Belle
Jirogo KanoComplete Bond Mission – Strength in Softness
Toranosuke ShimadaComplete Bond Mission – The Three Blades Of The Era
Shinsaku TakasugiComplete Bond Mission – Try Your Luck
Koto NakazawaComplete Mission – Temper, Temper
Matthew PerryStart Bond Mission – Test of Friendship
Tesshu YamaokaComplete Mission – Temper, Temper
Eiichi ShibusawaComplete Bond Mission – Something To Show The World
Shinpachi NagakuraAnti-Shogunate Path Only:

  • Complete The Forbidden Gate Rebellion
Akikatsu Manabe
  • Do NOT kill Naosuke Li
  • Complete Mission – Watchman's Bond
  • Visit Testament of Soul to recruit Manabe
Genzui KusakaComplete Mission – Way of The Warrior
Alexandria MoreauComplete Bond Mission – An Intoxicating Flower
Deishu Takahashi
  • During Chapter 2, Participate in a training match against Deishu at the Military Academy (located in Kanda, Edo)

Overall, that includes all 32 allies in Rise of The Ronin and how to unlock them. Most characters are unlockable via Main Missions, but a few require completing bond missions or making critical decisions. Furthermore, some seem to only be found within the Anti-Shogunate path. For example, both Kogoro and Shinpachi Nagakura require the player to choose the Anti-Shogunate path.

This means to get a full experience, some players might consider playing the game twice to see both paths unfold. Overall, Rise of The Ronin's story features many dialogue options and choices to enrich the experience. Nevertheless, we hope this guide helped you find all allies.

However, your work does not end here. Ally Bond missions extend the stories of these characters even further, giving you more things to do within Rise of The Ronin. Lastly, check out our other ROTR guides, like how to get the Pocket Watch and Pass Time.

