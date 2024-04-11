In Rise Of The Ronin, you can tame beasts to help you fight enemies and travel by your side. However, not every player knows how to recruit the various wild beasts they'll encounter. Therefore, we decided to create a guide on how to tame all sorts of animals and beasts throughout your adventure. Hopefully this guide should help you find furry friends to take over camps and enemy bases with. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
How Do You Tame Beasts in Rise Of The Ronin?
To tame beasts in Rise Of The Ronin, players must unlock and fully upgrade the Beast Whisperer Skill. This changes all sneak-attacks into a petting animation that turns animals into allies.
This ability can be found in the Stats Menu within the Charm Tree. Furthermore, the player must acquire skill points in order to upgrade these abilities. To get skill points, simply play the game, form new bonds, complete missions, challenges, activities, and more. You won't have difficulty earning them if you take time to explore the game's content.
Overall, the early levels of Beast Whisperer make it more difficult for beasts to detect you. Therefore, stealth players should unlock the ability early on to avoid any enemy detection. However, if you want to turn the tide of battle completely, upgrade it all the way to its final level. This unlocks an ability that allows you to tame animals.
To tame the animal crouch (L3) and approach the animal. Press triangle when close enough and this engages a petting animation. Congrats! You now have a furry friend to help you fight enemies.
Is The Beast Whisperer Ability Worth It? – Rise Of The Ronin
The Beast Whisperer Ability is definitely worth upgrading in Rise Of The Ronin. Sometimes you'll come across an enemy camp that seems a tad too difficult to conquer. However, taming an animal helps you even the odds for a better chance of victory. We definitely recommend upgrading it, especially for players who prefer to let others do the fighting.
Furthermore, we also recommend this for people playing on tougher difficulty settings. Although Rise Of The Ronin does feature co-op in some forms, you'll want all the help you can get.
That includes everything you need to know about Beast Whisperer ability and how to tame animals in Rise Of The Ronin. We hope this guide helped you discover new ways to gain new allies and overcome your foes. While it's certainly a nice ability to have, you'll need much more to complete this challenging experience. Therefore, feel free to check out our other guides for Rise Of The Ronin, like unlocking all allies or combat styles.
