Rise of The Ronin Combat Styles allow players to experiment with the gameplay and find their preferred playstyle. Overall, these different Combat Styles can be found across the open world, discoverable from either friends or foes. Therefore, to help new players, we created a list of all Combat Styles and where to find them in Rise of The Ronin.
All Combat Style Locations in Rise of The Ronin
Rise of the Ronin marries Team Ninja’s sublime combat with a dense open world that rewards the curious.
|Combat Style
|Character
|Weapon Type
|Hokushin Itto-ryu
|Ryoma Sakamoto
|Katana
|Kyoshin Meichi-ryu
|Juzo Inayama
|Paired Swords
|Tatsumi-ryu
|Yukichi Fukazawa
|Katana
|Shinto Munen-ryu
|Punch-Drunk Kanta
|Odachi
|Shinto Munen-ryu
|Kogoro Katsura
|Katana
|US Training
|Grigori The Immortal
|Saber
|Yagyu Shingake-ryu
|Shinsaku Takasugi
|Katana
|Hokushin Itto-ryu
|Wild Tiger Mio
|Polearm
|Tennen Rishin-ryu
|Soji Okita
|Katana
|Kiheitai Style
|Hirobumi Ito
|Bayonet
|Hoshin-ryu
|Temple-Crasher Yosuke
|Greatsword
|Mugai-ryu
|Hajime Saito
|Katana
|Kiheitai Style
|Shinsaku Takasugi
|Oxtail Blade
|Tennen Rishin-ryu
|Gennai Inoko
|Greatsword
|Hayabusa-ryu
|Yasusuke Sawamura
|Katana
|Tennen Rishin-ryu
|Isami Kando
|Odachi
|Kiheitai Style
|Green-Eyed Sanzaemon
|Oxtail Blade
|Hozoin-ryu
|Aritomo Yamagata
|Spear
|Hoshin-ryu
|Koto Nakazawa
|Greatsword
|Kiheitai Style
|Shirodayu Shirame
|Bayonet
|Ninten Ichi-ryu
|Genzui Kusaka
|Paired Swords
|Hayabusa-ryu
|Yasusuke Sawamuraa
|Polearm
|Tennen Rishin-ryu
|Toshizo Hijikata
|Paired Swords
|Hokushin Itto-ryu
|Sana Chiba
|Polearm
|Nodachi Jigen-ryu
|Gonzo (If Spared)
|Odachi
|Shinto Munen-ryu
|Shinsaku Takasugi
|Polearm
|Jigen-ryu
|Toshimichi Okubo
|Odachi
|US Training
|Matthew Perry
|Saber
|Yagyu Shingake-ryu
|Yoshinobu Tokugawa
|Odachi
|Shinto Munen-ryu
|Shinpachi Nakagura
|Odachi
|Tennen Rishin-ryu
|Isami Kondo
|Greatsword
Overall, Rise of The Ronin features two main ways to earn new Combat Styles, from both friends and foe. Firstly, by learning them from characters met throughout the story. For example, Ryoma Sakamoto teaches the player a useful combat style for their katana during the game.
Furthermore, the Combat Style you learn will only pertain to one weapon type. For example, receiving US training from Matthew Perry rewards you with a Saber Combat Style. Therefore, identify your favorite weapon types and start unlocking those ones when you can. Overall, the weapon types in ROTR include Odachi, Greatsword, Katana, Saber, Polearm, Paired Swords, Bayonet, and Oxtail Blade.
However, you earn other Combat Styles via defeating Fugitives. Some of the fugitives include Green-Eyed Sanzaemon, or Temple-Crasher Yosuke. Overall, defeating these opponents will earn you new Combat Styles to experiment with.
Overall, that includes every Combat Style in Rise of The Ronin. Furthermore, we hope this guide helped you learn of the characters you can learn them from. Additionally, note that some Combat Styles can be learned from several characters, and not just one.
Nevertheless, for Rise Of Ronin's Combat Styles allow you to play the way you want. While plenty of them are great, we're certain you'll only use a few your preferred ones throughout your adventure. Best of luck with your new-found skills!
