Rise of The Ronin Combat Styles allow players to experiment with the gameplay and find their preferred playstyle. Overall, these different Combat Styles can be found across the open world, discoverable from either friends or foes. Therefore, to help new players, we created a list of all Combat Styles and where to find them in Rise of The Ronin.

All Combat Style Locations in Rise of The Ronin

Combat StyleCharacterWeapon Type
Hokushin Itto-ryuRyoma SakamotoKatana
Kyoshin Meichi-ryuJuzo InayamaPaired Swords
Tatsumi-ryuYukichi FukazawaKatana
Shinto Munen-ryuPunch-Drunk KantaOdachi
Shinto Munen-ryuKogoro KatsuraKatana
US TrainingGrigori The ImmortalSaber
Yagyu Shingake-ryuShinsaku TakasugiKatana
Hokushin Itto-ryuWild Tiger MioPolearm
Tennen Rishin-ryuSoji OkitaKatana
Kiheitai StyleHirobumi ItoBayonet
Hoshin-ryuTemple-Crasher YosukeGreatsword
Mugai-ryuHajime SaitoKatana
Kiheitai StyleShinsaku TakasugiOxtail Blade
Tennen Rishin-ryuGennai InokoGreatsword
Hayabusa-ryuYasusuke SawamuraKatana
Tennen Rishin-ryuIsami KandoOdachi
Kiheitai StyleGreen-Eyed SanzaemonOxtail Blade
Hozoin-ryuAritomo YamagataSpear
Hoshin-ryuKoto NakazawaGreatsword
Kiheitai StyleShirodayu ShirameBayonet
Ninten Ichi-ryuGenzui KusakaPaired Swords
Hayabusa-ryuYasusuke SawamuraaPolearm
Tennen Rishin-ryuToshizo HijikataPaired Swords
Hokushin Itto-ryuSana ChibaPolearm
Nodachi Jigen-ryuGonzo (If Spared)Odachi
Shinto Munen-ryuShinsaku TakasugiPolearm
Jigen-ryuToshimichi OkuboOdachi
US TrainingMatthew PerrySaber
Yagyu Shingake-ryuYoshinobu TokugawaOdachi
Shinto Munen-ryuShinpachi NakaguraOdachi
Tennen Rishin-ryuIsami KondoGreatsword

Overall, Rise of The Ronin features two main ways to earn new Combat Styles, from both friends and foe. Firstly, by learning them from characters met throughout the story. For example, Ryoma Sakamoto teaches the player a useful combat style for their katana during the game.

Furthermore, the Combat Style you learn will only pertain to one weapon type. For example, receiving US training from Matthew Perry rewards you with a Saber Combat Style. Therefore, identify your favorite weapon types and start unlocking those ones when you can. Overall, the weapon types in ROTR include Odachi, Greatsword, Katana, Saber, Polearm, Paired Swords, Bayonet, and Oxtail Blade.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Rise Of The Ronin - How Do You Play Online Co-Op, Multiplayer?

Massimo Marchiano ·

Rise Of The Ronin Review Scores - Go Ninja, Go!

Massimo Marchiano ·

Rise of The Ronin How To Unlock Allies In The Game

Massimo Marchiano ·

However, you earn other Combat Styles via defeating Fugitives. Some of the fugitives include Green-Eyed Sanzaemon, or Temple-Crasher Yosuke. Overall, defeating these opponents will earn you new Combat Styles to experiment with.

Overall, that includes every Combat Style in Rise of The Ronin. Furthermore, we hope this guide helped you learn of the characters you can learn them from. Additionally, note that some Combat Styles can be learned from several characters, and not just one.

Nevertheless, for Rise Of Ronin's Combat Styles allow you to play the way you want. While plenty of them are great, we're certain you'll only use a few your preferred ones throughout your adventure. Best of luck with your new-found skills!

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info!