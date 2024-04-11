In Rise Of The Ronin, players can earn Skill Points to improve their character and grow stronger. However, the game also features two types of skill points, one of which branches off into four different upgradeable paths. To help new players, we created a guide on how to earn normal and rare skill points in Rise Of The Ronin. This should help you make sense of how they work and how to earn them. Without further ado, let's dive right into it.
How Do You Earn Skill Points In Rise Of The Ronin?
Firstly, you need to understand that Rise Of The Ronin offers two types of Skill Points: Normal & Rare. To earn Normal Skill Points in Rise Of The Ronin, players must:
- Level Up Character – Play the game, fight enemies, complete missions, and more
- Level Up Weapon Proficiency – Use a variety of weapons, each which offers you skill points for using it and filling its progression meter
- Earn Karma – Earn and invest Karma in Veiled Banners or after completing missions. Dying with full Karma means you'll need to take revenge on the enemy who killed you to reclaim it
- Use Treatises – Consumable item that can increase your skill points. Can be bought from merchants, received via quest rewards, or through exploration.
- Visit Shrines – Shrines offer skill points just for watching a brief cutscene
- Random Encounters –
That explains how to receive Regular Skill Points. However, Rise Of The Ronin offers a separate skill point type, called Rare Skill Points. To earn Rare Skill Points In Rise Of The Ronin, the player must:
- Build Bonds with Allies – Gaining allies grants more benefits than just having an extra sword to aid you. In fact, bonding with specific allies grants you some rare skill points worth earning.
- Hunt Fugitives – Hunting Fugitives grants players skill points, and in some cases, new combat styles.
- Hunting Collectibles – Whether you're chasing cats or taking photographs, try completing all the side activities in all the areas of the map.
- Use Specific Treatises – Rare Skill Points can also be earned via unique Treatises which upgrade one of the four specific skills.
- Dojo Gauntlet – The more difficult fights in the Gauntlet reward players with Dexterity Skill Points.
Additionally, Rise of The Ronin features four types of skill points, each which focus on separate aspects of a character.
- Strength: Improves Primary Attack & Defense
- Dexterity: Improves Secondary Attack & Stagger Power
- Charm: Improves Poise (Ki Resistance), Ki Recovery, and Luck
- Intellect: Improves Infliction and Adaptability
Take time to identify which rare skill point matches your play style. That said, all four rare skill points, as well as normal skill points, all provide some benefits down the line as you progress through the game.
Overall, that's everything you need to know about Skill Points in Rise Of The Ronin. We hope this guide helped you understand the difference between normal and rare skill points. Regardless, make sure you spend your skill points wisely, and not just on the first upgrade you see.
If you need more help in Rise Of The Ronin, check out our guides on gaining allies, human and beast. Feel free to also check out our simpler guides on how to fast travel throughout the open world.
For more gaming news, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for updates on all the latest.