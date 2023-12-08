As a ronin, a samurai without a master, you can do anything. Learn more about Rise of the Ronin, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Rise of the Ronin Release Date: March 22, 2024

Rise of the Ronin has a release date of March 22, 2024. It comes out exclusively on the PlayStation 5. The release date announcement came out during the ongoing The Game Awards 2023.

Rise of the Ronin gameplay

Rise of the Ronin is a combat-focused, third-person open-world action role-playing game. As it is an open-world game, the player is free to explore and do whatever it is they want. Players will also meet various characters in the game, all belonging to their own factions and each with their own beliefs. The player is free to decide who they want to side with, or maybe even remain neutral. The official blog post claims that each decision that the player makes will matter. That opens the game up for replayability, allowing the player to choose a different side and do different stories and quests.

Of course, it is not just an open-world game. The combat of this game, as can be seen in the trailer, offers a wide variety to the player. As the game takes place during the 1860s, the player has access to relatively advanced weaponry, such as revolvers and rifles. Of course, the player does not primarily use these weapons (although nothing is stopping them from doing just that). A variety of era-appropriate weapons are also available for the player to use. These weapons include the katana, grappling hooks, as well as polearm-type weapons like the naginata. These weapons will allow the player to choose from a variety of playstyles, letting the player change their attacks up as they travel in the game.

Rise of the Ronin story

The story is set during the end of the Edo Period, also known as the Bakumatsu. It is during this time period when Japan was at one of its lowest points, with enemies from without and within. You take control of a Ronin, a samurai without a master. You are free to do whatever it is you want, and side with whoever you believe is right. Will you side with the Tokugawa Shogunate, those who are currently in power? Or will you side with the Anti-Shogunate factions, who aim to bring it down? Better yet, will you side with the foreigners who see Japan as nothing more than a land ripe for conquering? The choice is all yours.

