Rishabh Pant takes another dig at actress Urvashi Rautela

The social media war between India batter Rishabh Pant and Bollywood starlet Urvashi Rautela has shown no signs of ending. On Sunday, the cricketer posted a cryptic message on Instagram in the latest twist to their bitter saga.

“Don’t stress over what you cannot control,” Rishabh Pant’s post read.

Earlier, the war of words between the former beauty queen and the India dasher escalated after the film star hit back at the cricketer, calling him “Chotu bhaiya” in a hard-hitting post on Instagram on Thursday night.

Urvashi Rautela wrote: “Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won’t be shamed because of a kid like you).”

Urvashi Rautela included the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter,” in her caption for the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



Urvashi Rautela’s swipe at the cricket star came after Rishabh Pant took a dig at her after the actress name-dropped the wicketkeeper-batter in a recent interview, labeling him as “Mr. RP”.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai,” Rishabh Pant in his viral Instagram story which he later deleted.

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi Rautela said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. “So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me, and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai, and the paps surrounded us, and the other day it became such big news. “I won’t add much to this, but it’s just that it’s very important to give respect to the other person, but I feel like media exaggerates even the smallest thing that is under development and ruins it completely,” she stated.

Rishabh Pant’s fans slammed Rautela for making controversial claims about the wicketkeeper-batter.

The netizens accused the movie star of creating an unnecessary row ahead of a crucial tournament like the Asia Cup and impacting Rishabh Pant’s peace of mind.

Others claimed that Urvashi Rautela was not only obsessed with Rishabh Pant but was stalking the 24-year-old left-hander.

A couple of years ago, speculations were rife that Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela were dating and the India dasher had blocked the movie star on WhatsApp and the relationship between the couple soured.

Subsequently, news emerged the pair had decided to part ways mutually as they realized that the two had varied interests and were not gelling well together.

Former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has featured in movies like Hate Story 4, Sanam Re, Pagalpanti, Great Grand Masti, and Singh Saab The Great.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s stock has been on the rise in Team India. Last month, he broke a clutch of records with his performances in England.

With his scores of 146 and 57 in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, Rishabh Pant became the first visiting wicketkeeper to make more than 200 runs in a single Test match. Previously, the record was held by West Indies great Clyde Walcott who had made 14 and 168* in a Test against England at Lord’s in 1950.

Rishabh Pant followed his scintillating performance in Birmingham by slamming his maiden ODI century in the third ODI against England at Old Trafford.

En route to his knock of 125 not out, Rishabh Pant broke MS Dhoni’s record for the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter in a successful run-chase in SENA countries.

Rishabh Pant last appeared in an India jersey during the recent T20I series against West Indies which the Rohit Sharma-led side won 4-1 in the Caribbean.

Rishabh Pant will be back in action in the Asia Cup later this month.

The continental competition will be played in the UAE from August 27 onwards.