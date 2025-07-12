The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz in their first Las Vegas Summer League game on Friday, 111-105. Liam McNeeley, the Hornets' rookie first-round draft pick, helped steer the ship in a tight one, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

He led the Hornets in all three of those categories and dimmed out the lights in Vegas to have a well-balanced floor game in his first NBA-like setting since the Hornets drafted him after acquirng the draft pick from the Phoenix Suns in the trade of Mark Williams. McNeeley was just happy to get back to playing the game he loves.

Liam McNeeley reflects on his Summer League debut for Hornets

After playing a competitive game for the first time in a while, McNeeley kept it real about his first Summer League game.

“Yeah, it's been a while since I played my last game,” McNeeley said. “The last game didn't go the way I wanted it to. Basketball is my favorite thing to do, so this was a blast.”

McNeeley's last collegiate game was a loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32. Since the NBA Draft a subsequent trade a few weeks ago, the Hornets have been playing each other to get ready for the Summer League stretch.

McNeeley also reflected on the Summer League experience as a whole and the difference in physicality at this level.

“It's really cool,” he said about the atmosphere of Las Vegas. “The whole bench was talking; the vets on the sidelines are talking. It was really cool. I really love the culture. The NBA is a step up from college, and I played in the Big East. The Big East is physical. Throw your body around and hit somebody. Don't be afraid to dive on the floor.”

Liam McNeeley credits his new veterans for Hornets' win

Article Continues Below

Both Tidjane Salaun and K.J. Simpson were 2024 draft picks and had strong performances in the Hornets' win as well. McNeeley gave flowers to them for helping get the win.

“K.J. started us off. He was hot from the get-go. Tidjane brought the most energy out there on the court. The guys on the bench too.”

McNeeley also spoke on Simpson's game and his impact on him so far since he was drafted.

“K.J. is nice, like, that's a good basketball. I don't think we all got to see it last year, but that guy knows how to put the ball in the basket. He's been giving me little tips about being in the NBA, Summer League, and new to a team because he did just do this.”

Other Hornets' rookies

Kon Knueppel got off to a slow start scoring the basketball in his debut. He only took eight shots and finished with five points. Still, he moved the ball well and created shots for everyone else.

Sion James finished with eight points, three rebounds, and three assists. He caught a few lobs around the rim and created solid pressure on and off the ball on defense. Ryan Kalkbrenner showed his value on the defensive end, blocking three shots and altering plenty more around the rim.

It's early and some cogs need to be worked out, but the optimism is brimming amongst the Hornets' rookies and the young talent around them.