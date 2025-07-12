With just five Major League appearances under his belt, Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers was surprised on Friday when he learned he'd been selected for the National League All-Star Game. The 23-year-old right-hander was called into manager Pat Murphy's office moments before the national anthem, where he received the exciting news — something he had to keep under wraps for the rest of the game.

Misiorowski's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. His five appearances are the fewest ever for a player chosen for the All-Star Game, breaking the previous record of 11 set by Paul Skenes last year. He boasts a 4–1 record with a 2.81 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, and an impressive 33 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a mere .138 batting average.

Since his debut on June 12, Misiorowski has truly captivated fans with his performances. He delivered five shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, nearly pitched a perfect game against the Minnesota Twins, and had an impressive six-inning outing in which he struck out 12 batters against the Dodgers. One of his game-worn caps is already part of their franchise at the Baseball Hall of Fame, and he has certainly captured the imagination of the country in his meteoric rise in the sport.

The All-Star selection was profoundly emotional for Misiorowski, who described it as “unexpected” and “an honor” after the Brewers' 8–3 victory over the Nationals. He thanked his teammates, family, and girlfriend for their unwavering support.

“Family and friends around me. Girlfriend here,” he said. “It's meant the world what they've done for me. It's awesome.”

Murphy affectionately referred to Misiorowski as “our Forrest Gump” for his humility and the joy he brings to the team. Teammates DL Hall and Quinn Priester also celebrated the news, calling him “electric” and showing confidence that he'll proudly represent the Brewers at the Midsummer Classic.

“It's been a long time coming,” he mentioned regarding his journey to reach this moment. “And I just want to honor the guys around me and be a Brewer.”

As for his plans during the All-Star break?

“I was going to do nothing. Now I'm doing something,” Misiorowski said with a grin.

More Milwaukee Brewers News
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski gets emotional while receiving All-Star nodTroy Finnegan ·
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field
Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski makes history with meteoric All-Star nodAbdullah Imran ·
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: Brewers, Diamondbacks could make for blockbuster trade partnersZachary Weinberger ·
image thumbnail
Brewers trade proposal lands Orioles star amid Jacob Misiorowski breakoutGarrett Kerman ·
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after ending the top of the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field.
Brewers reliever joins All-Star teamJosh Davis ·
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate a walk-off single by center fielder Jackson Chourio during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field.
Brewers’ Jackson Chourio hands Dodgers 6th-straight loss with walk-off hitJosh Davis ·