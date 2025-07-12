With just five Major League appearances under his belt, Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers was surprised on Friday when he learned he'd been selected for the National League All-Star Game. The 23-year-old right-hander was called into manager Pat Murphy's office moments before the national anthem, where he received the exciting news — something he had to keep under wraps for the rest of the game.

Misiorowski's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. His five appearances are the fewest ever for a player chosen for the All-Star Game, breaking the previous record of 11 set by Paul Skenes last year. He boasts a 4–1 record with a 2.81 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, and an impressive 33 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a mere .138 batting average.

Since his debut on June 12, Misiorowski has truly captivated fans with his performances. He delivered five shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, nearly pitched a perfect game against the Minnesota Twins, and had an impressive six-inning outing in which he struck out 12 batters against the Dodgers. One of his game-worn caps is already part of their franchise at the Baseball Hall of Fame, and he has certainly captured the imagination of the country in his meteoric rise in the sport.

The All-Star selection was profoundly emotional for Misiorowski, who described it as “unexpected” and “an honor” after the Brewers' 8–3 victory over the Nationals. He thanked his teammates, family, and girlfriend for their unwavering support.

“Family and friends around me. Girlfriend here,” he said. “It's meant the world what they've done for me. It's awesome.”

A tearful Jacob Misiorowski can’t quite believe it. He’s a big league All-Star. pic.twitter.com/HG96lhXbBh — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Murphy affectionately referred to Misiorowski as “our Forrest Gump” for his humility and the joy he brings to the team. Teammates DL Hall and Quinn Priester also celebrated the news, calling him “electric” and showing confidence that he'll proudly represent the Brewers at the Midsummer Classic.

“It's been a long time coming,” he mentioned regarding his journey to reach this moment. “And I just want to honor the guys around me and be a Brewer.”

As for his plans during the All-Star break?

“I was going to do nothing. Now I'm doing something,” Misiorowski said with a grin.