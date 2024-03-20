Robin Lopez's net worth in 2024 is $26 million. Lopez is a professional basketball player, who currently is a free agent. He last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. Lopez is also known as the twin brother of All-Star center Brook Lopez. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Robin Lopez's net worth in 2024.
Robin Lopez's net worth in 2024 is $26 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Net Worth Gain.
Robin Lopez was born on April 1, 1988, in Los Angeles. He attended San Joaquin Memorial High School. In his high school career, Lopez averaged 10.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per outing, as per sources. He concluded his high school career by being named a McDonald's All-American.
Coming out of high school, Lopez was considered to be a four-star recruit by 247 Sports. He accepted a scholarship offer from Stanford University.
While playing for the Stanford Cardinal, the 7-foot center averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per outing. Making a mark on defense, Lopez tallied a total of 83 blocks in his stint with Stanford.
The total tally was good for becoming the university's second-most blocks of all-time. With Lopez establishing himself on the defensive end, he was named to the Pac-10 All-Defensive Team to conclude his college career.
Robin Lopez is drafted by the Suns
After playing for two seasons for the Stanford Cardinal, Lopez opted to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by declaring for the 2008 NBA Draft. On draft night, Lopez was selected in the first round with the 15th overall pick. The draft night also saw his twin brother, Brook, get selected by the Nets with the 10th overall pick.
Shortly after, Robin Lopez signed a two-year rookie deal worth $3.37 million, according to Spotrac. Playing behind Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, Lopez struggled to be productive in limited action. In his rookie season, the 15th overall pick averaged only 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.
Unfortunately, Lopez could never thrive in the Suns' rotation in four seasons. Despite the eventual departure of Shaq, the 7-foot center hardly played like a legitimate threat despite ascending to the starting position. Furthermore, injuries also played a factor in his lackluster performance.
Robin Lopez is traded to the Hornets
With Lopez failing to thrive with the Suns, Lopez and the team agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that ran for three years and paid the center $15.3 million, based on reports. As part of the three-team trade that involved the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New Orleans Hornets, Lopez eventually landed in New Orleans.
Thanks to a change in scenery, Lopez thrived as the starting center for the New Orleans. He registered one of the best seasons of his career by putting up 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for the 27-55 Hornets. But more importantly, Lopez stayed healthy by appearing in all of the team's 82 games.
Robin Lopez is traded to the Blazers
Despite a solid season with the Hornets, Lopez found himself on the move once again. The 7-foot center was eventually traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team agreement that was headlined by former NBA Rookie of the Year winner Tyreke Evans.
In his first season in a Blazers uniform, Lopez averaged a solid 11.1 points per game to go along with career-bests 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He played for the Blazers until the 2014-15 season.
Robin Lopez signs with the Knicks
After the 2015 season, Lopez became a free agent and signed with the New York Knicks on a four-year contract worth $54 million, as per reports.
In his first season as a Knick, Lopez averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, highlighted by a 23/23 performance in an 88-80 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. However, it would be the lone season for Lopez in New York.
In an attempt to land former NBA MVP Derrick Rose in New York, the Knicks used Lopez as a trading piece, sending him to the Chicago Bulls.
In Chicago, Lopez played for three seasons and served as a starting center in his first two years. As a Bull, Lopez averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 219 games.
Robin Lopez signs with the Bucks
With his contract expiration, Lopez became a free agent, paving the way for the 7-foot center to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year deal worth $9.77 million. The move reunited him and his twin brother, Brook, for the first time since their days at Stanford University. Serving as the team's backup center, Lopez averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.
Robin Lopez signs with the Wizards
Unfortunately, Lopez only played a single season with the Bucks after declining the option to stay with the team. The move led to Lopez taking his talents to Washington by signing a one-year deal worth $7.3 million, according to reports.
As the team's reserve center, Lopez made his presence felt in limited minutes. Coming off the bench, Lopez put up 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game.
Robin Lopez signs with the Magic
In a span of three seasons, Lopez joined a third different team in the form of the Orlando Magic. Lopez agreed to a one-year contract worth $5 million, based on ESPN's report.
In a brief stint with the Magic that only lasted for 36 games, Lopez averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game.
Robin Lopez signs with the Cavaliers
After wrapping up his stint with the Magic, Lopez changed teams once again after opting to join the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent. The 7-foot center inked a one-year contract worth $2.91 million, according to reports. Lopez averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.2 blocks per outing in a Cavs uniform.
Robin Lopez returns to Milwaukee
Robin Lopez has agreed to a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/43hccvck7h
— ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) July 3, 2023
With Lopez becoming a free agent once again during the 2023 offseason, he decided to make his return to Milwaukee. Lopez signed a one-year contract worth $3.2 million. The move reunited him once again with his twin brother. In just 16 games, Lopez averaged 1.1 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.2 blocks per game.
Sixteen games later, the Bucks traded Lopez to the Sacramento Kings with cash for Dimitrios Agravanis. However, Lopez never saw action in a Kings uniform after being released just a day later.
Robin Lopez's endorsement deals
Although Lopez has still yet to land a NBA team, he still earns from his endorsement deals. Given his popularity in the NBA, it isn't surprising that several brands decided to partner up with the 7-foot center. According to sources, Lopez has deals with Dos Toros Taqueria, JBL, and Adidas.
