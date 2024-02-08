The Milwaukee Bucks officially traded Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Read about it at ClutchPoints!

The Milwaukee Bucks make a last-minute trade ahead of the deadline, as Robin Lopez is on his way out. Milwaukee seemingly wants to clear some cap space and found a trade partner just in time.

Lopez was officially dealt to the Sacramento Kings, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Kings are expected to release the veteran center.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. Lopez is expected to be waived and become a free agent. The Bucks are sending cash in the deal, sources said.”

Robin Lopez has been at the bottom of the Bucks‘ roster all season long. Considering he's only averaging 4.1 minutes per game, this isn't a huge loss for Milwaukee. Maybe Lopez can sign with another team as a free agent but only time will tell if that happens. At 35 years old though, his career may be coming to an end soon.

On his career, Robin Lopez averaged 8.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. He's had a fun career in the NBA too. Not only did he play for nine different teams, he also developed a hilarious rivalry with mascots around the league. His Sideshow Bob haircut also made him a fan favorite everywhere he went.

The only real shame is that Robin can't play alongside his brother, Brooke Lopez anymore. Regardless, Robin Lopez doesn't seem to bothered by the Bucks trading him as he jumped on social media cracking jokes.

“I enjoyed being teammates with Patrick Beverley for all of an hour and 45 minutes I'll never forget those times.”

Hopefully, this isn't the last we see of Lopez. There is plenty of games remaining in the season and there is a chance he signs with another playoff caliber franchise ahead of the postseason.