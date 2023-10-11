Dillon Brooks stayed on brand in his Houston Rockets debut …though that's not really a good thing for the team.

Five minutes into the Rockets' preseason opener against the Indiana Pacers, Brooks was ejected for his low blow to Daniel Theis. Video replays of the incident showed the former Memphis Grizzlies forward hitting Theis in the groin area while acting like it was an accident.

Of course the referees didn't let it slip and promptly removed Brooks from the contest.

Dillon Brooks was ejected just 5 minutes into his preseason debut with the Rockets after hitting Daniel Theis below the belt on this play 😬pic.twitter.com/df7BWUVor6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2023

Dillon Brooks' reputation of hurting his opponents and being highly physical certainly didn't help his case in this incident. After all, who could forget when he was ejected in Game 3 of their playoff battle with the Los Angeles Lakers last season? To recall, he hit LeBron James in the groin 17 seconds in the second half of the first-round meeting.

Of course that is not the only incident when he was highly physical on his opponents and ended up hurting them–be it by accident or not. Brooks has also a penchant for getting ejected, as seen when he was sent off during the FIBA World Cup while playing for Canada against Slovenia.

The Rockets are paying Brooks $86 million (plus $4 million in incentives) in four years, and they certainly didn't do so to have him play just five minutes in a game. Brooks is lucky that it's just a preseason showdown with no bearing at all, but Houston certainly can't have their $90 million man going rogue, hitting others and getting ejected since it will have a major impact on their play.