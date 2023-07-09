The Houston Rockets are currently chomping at the bit to assemble their dream 2023 roster after the acquisitions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

Brooks, the former Memphis Grizzlies enforcer, was acquired as part of a deal that sent a former first-round pick to Memphis. The Rockets also picked up athletic forward Amen Thompson with the number four overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With so much good news circulating in ‘The Bayou City,' Houston Rockets fans are excited to see how the new lineup takes shape this coming fall.

Another resident of Houston who is sure to be excited is Brooks, who has received a lucrative four-year contract even bigger than first thought according to NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Dillon Brooks’ four-year, $80M deal with the Rockets? Well it’s landed at four-years $86M in the sign-and-trade — with $4M more in incentives that can bring it to $90M, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/FiRjmYl2TB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2023

Brooks' salary is expected to make him the second highest-paid player on the Rockets' team, just after Fred Van Vleet who signed a three-year, $130 million pact with the team.

The Rockets franchise has not won an NBA title since the team went back-to-back from 1993-1995 with Hakeem Olajuwon leading the way.

Houston's last Western Conference Finals appearance occurred in 2014-2015, when James Harden scored 28.4 points per game against the Golden State Warriors in a losing effort.

Last season, emerging star Jalen Green led the Rockets with 22.1 points per game along with 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds. For Houston to take the next step in 2023-2024, VanVleet and Brooks will have to find a way to mold their games around Green's talents while providing leadership and mentoring for the 6-foot-4, 178-pound guard.

The mercurial and controversial new Rockets small forward Brooks averaged 14.3 points per game last season with the Grizzlies. The Rockets expect him to provide defense and an “edge” the team has been lacking in recent years.