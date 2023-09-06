Dillon Brooks has made a living out of annoying his opponents, and a trip to the other side of the world hasn't changed his disposition on the basketball court one bit. During Canada's 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal matchup against Luka Doncic and Slovenia, the famous instigator notorious for his stint with the Memphis Grizzlies was up to his usual tricks once again.

With a little over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Brooks found himself in isolation against Slovenia's Klemen Prepelic. The now-Houston Rockets forward then took Prepelic off the dribble and drained a huge stepback triple from distance to push the team's lead to 16, 92-76. But as expected, Brooks engaged in some extracurriculars after he made one of the most impressive shots of the night.

Dillon Brooks talked some trash towards Prepelic, and as a result, the Canadian lockdown wing received a disqualifying second technical foul. This is just par for the course for someone who seems to ruffle everyone's feathers wherever he goes. Even fans in Manila were booing him relentlessly every time he touches the ball or every time he's involved in a play.

Dillon Brooks got thrown out for taunting Slovenia's Klemen Prepelic after making a three over him. Good ejection or bad ejection? 🤔pic.twitter.com/9s97tucvnR https://t.co/VcJEDSz2Bg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

But Dillon Brooks wasn't quite done yet with all the antics, leaning completely into his role as a team's enforcer and as a team's primary pest. Brooks, after taking an early trip to the locker room, greeted his teammates in the tunnel with boxing gloves on, just owing to his absolute disregard for how people perceive him.

Dillon Brooks brought out the boxing gloves while waiting for his teammates in the tunnel after Canada's win over Slovenia 🤣🥊pic.twitter.com/aVqczTj4NO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

Even without Brooks for the last seven minutes of the contest, Canada was able to seal the deal against Slovenia. It helped that Luka Doncic joined Brooks after just 20 game seconds in the locker room after the Dallas Mavericks star earned his second technical foul of the game.

Dillon Brooks, for all the flak he gets, was crucial in helping his team to an 11-point victory. Brooks took on the responsibility of frustrating Doncic, and it worked, as the Mavs star made just eight of his 20 shots from the floor (4-14 from two-point range).

Now, Canada will be looking forward to a matchup against Serbia in the semi-final of the 2023 FIBA World Cup as they inch closer and closer to the gold medal they so crave.