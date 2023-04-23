A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

As if the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzles needed to get even more interesting, Dillon Brooks supplied yet another controversial moment when he hit superstar LeBron James below the belt during the third period of Game 3 of his first-round NBA Playoffs matchup.

Unsurprisingly, Brooks was assessed with a flagrant 2 foul and got ejected from the game for it.

Twitter isn’t also going to let Dillon Brooks hitting LeBron James where every man doesn’t want to get hit pass without getting burned for it on the social media platform.

Dillon Brooks watching LeBron in the locker room pic.twitter.com/kx6tMwlNMv — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 23, 2023

LeBron to Dillon Brooks right now pic.twitter.com/dtfpWIl0sy — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Lakers should have the right to waive ejection and let Dillon Brooks keep playing if they want,” tweeted Rob Perez.

“I enjoy him as I do all hilariously overstated pro athletes, but Dillon Brooks has had a profound Poochie From The Simpsons energy about him all year,” David Roth of Defector said of the Grizzlies forward.

Brooks was barely a factor in the game before he got thrown out of the game. At the time of his ejection, he had only mustered a total of seven points with two rebounds and a steal. He also shot just 3-for-13 from the field in 19 minutes of action. Conversely, LeBron James and the Lakers are dominating the Grizzlies, as they even established a 26-point lead by the end of the opening period.

Dillon Brooks had taken plenty of (verbal) shots at LeBron James since the start of this series, but it’s clear that he isn’t winning the fight he’s trying to instigate against the Lakers superstar.