Rohit Sharma received flak from fans after he posted a tweet praising former India opener Murali Vijay who retired from all forms of cricket on Monday.

“Monka well done on your career bro, had a great time watching you play some of your masterpieces, specially in Australia. Good luck ahead bro,” the Indian captain wrote on the microblogging website.

However, Rohit Sharma’s congratulatory note for Murali Vijay wasn’t much appreciated by netizens, with some reminding him of his extra-marital affair with Dinesh Karthik’s wife during the 2000s.

He is not a good Guy Rohit Bhai. He deceived Dinesh Karthick — Peter Quill / Star Lord (@starlordindia) January 31, 2023

Monka well done on your career bro, had a great time watching you play some of your masterpieces, specially against DK. Good luck ahead bro 🤗 @mvj888 — TANGENT (@pra_tea_k) January 31, 2023

Promoting a Wife snatcher. Rohit sharma is not my captain 😡 — Ujjawal Raj (@barcablood_uzwl) January 31, 2023

Murali Vijay donned the India jersey in all three formats of the sport, playing 61 Test matches, 17 One-Day Internationals, and nine T20Is in a career that spanned more than a decade.

The classical batter made his debut for the national team in 2008 and played his last match for India in 2018 when he featured in the then-Virat Kohli-led side against Australia in Perth. The veteran opener’s final T20 appearance came for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2020.

Known for his solid technique against both spin and pace, Murali Vijay’s ability to negate swing in overseas conditions, particularly during the England tour in 2014, earned him rich plaudits from pundits and fans.

In 105 innings across 61 Tests, Murali Vijay made 3,982 at an average of 38.28, including 12 tons and 15 fifties. His highest score of 167 came against Australia in Hyderabad in 2013.

However, more than his cricket career, Murali Vijay earned infamy for having an extra-marital affair with his Tamil Nadu and India teammate Dinesh Karthik’s wife Nikita Vanjara.

According to reports in several Indian media outlets, Vijay and Nikita hooked up with each other before the latter got pregnant with the former’s first child while still officially married to Karthik.

Subsequently, Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara separated before she married Murali Vijay. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik fell in love with Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal before tying the knot with her in 2015.

In August 2022, Murali Vijay was engaged in an ugly fight with fans during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) contest. The incident happened during a group stage clash between Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors when Murali Vijay entered the field as a substitute and was fielding near the ropes.

In the viral video which went viral on various social media platforms, Murali Vijay could be seen having a nasty altercation with a group of cricket admirers before the security staff intervened to bring the situation under control.

As Murali Vijay made his way to the ground, he was welcomed by “DK…DK” chants from the crowd. The India opener was then seen urging the fans to calm down but despite his repeated pleas, the cheering intensified which he didn’t like at all.

As the chants grew louder and louder, Murali Vijay crossed the advertising hoardings to question the spectator about the scene. If the security staff inside the ground had not gotten involved, things could have taken a much ugly turn. A man was even seen racing toward the Indian cricketer, but the security was alert to stop him from coming in contact with the cricket star.

The Tamil Nadu-born Murali Vijay announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this week.